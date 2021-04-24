Bollywood must not lose its flavor of song and dance: choreographer Geeta Kapur





Mumbai, April 24 (PTI) Renowned choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is one of the judges on the dance reality show “Super Dancer”, says the format of the narration may have undergone changes to Bollywood, but that song and dance as a basis must remain intact. Kapur started her career at the age of 15 when she joined the troupe of famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan and later helped her in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein and Kal Ho Na Ho. Kapur has also choreographed for films like Fiza, Asoka, Saathiya, Heyy Babyy, Tees Maar Khan and others. The 47-year-old choreographer expressed her disappointment at the lack of grandeur of Hindi movie songs today, but said a few directors and creatives are keeping the culture alive. “For me Bollywood is about song and dance. That essence shouldn’t go away. There are changes in the way we make our films, we evolve and that’s okay, but the flavor should always stay. Hope Bollywood doesn’t change its flavor. “My all time favorite songs are Hoto pe aisi baat, Piya tose naina, Kaate nahi katate, tip tip barsa, Choli ke peeche” and Maar dala, all of these songs are a visual treat. I would like to see the greatness of the songs , Kapur told PTI. Like his colleagues Remo DSouza, Bosco Kapur also hopes to someday direct a full-fledged film and it doesn’t have to be a dance film. I don’t think I’ll ever do something based on dance. It is not because dancing is my strong point that I should make a film about it. Too many of our colleagues are doing it. I could do something dark or a thriller. Kapur has been on many dance-based reality TV shows, but “Super Dancer” holds a special place in his heart. Co-judged by actor Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Anurag Basu, the final season of the children’s show airs on Sony Entertainment television. “This show has heart, it’s got simplicity, it’s about the joy of dancing and it’s not technical. The show is relatable with audiences, especially kids,” Kapur said. She said all of the judges shared a warm bond with the children. Shilpa has a beautiful bond with the children, she relates to them because she herself is the mother of two children. I connect with older and younger kids, while dada (Anurag Basu) has immense knowledge of each region’s food and culture. So when people from different places come to the show, he tells them about the popularity of the area, she added. PTI KKP BK BK Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI Learn more about Outlook Magazine

