Where, when and how to watch the 2021 Oscars

This year, the first time in three decades, the Oscars have been postponed from their typical February date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fear not: the Sunday ceremony will still take place, even if it looks a little different. this year. Rather than taking place entirely at the traditional Dolby Theater, the live ceremony will take place at several satellite venues, including the Dolby, Los Angeles Union Station, and even a London venue to cut back on international travel. While there will be no glamorous after-parties for the stars, the annual Nominees ‘Luncheon and Post-Oscars Governors’ Ball have been canceled, there will still be a red carpet where attendees should be dressed like new. with the usual black tie. Here’s how to tune into Hollywood’s biggest night which, despite declining ratings, remains the most-watched event after the Super Bowl. When: The Oscars are on Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. Pre-show coverage begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, while the red carpet roll will air at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Where to watch: The Oscars will air on ABC, which is expected to generate $ 150 million in ad revenue overnight, according to analytics firm Kantar Group. How to watch without cable: Cord cutters can broadcast the event through Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or FuboTV, or on ABC.com or through the ABC app. Who hosts: For the third year in a row, the event will not have an official host. Instead, it will be led by a series of A-List presenters including Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Rene Zellweger and Zendaya. Steven Soderbergh is producing the event alongside Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins.

