Daniel Kaluuya’s red carpet fashion saved pandemic awards

We are used to seeing glamorous celebrities all along the red carpets. Cap. Impeccable outfit. Glowing face.

But when awards season returned, reshaped by a global pandemic and resembling 2021, hardly anyone could blame Jodie Foster for accepting a Golden Globe in pajamas or Jason Sudeikis for wearing a hoodie at every awards show. price. On the contrary, it was probably the only time we could relate to the upper echelon of Hollywood and really nod, “same”.

But in February, Daniel Kaluuya appeared practically dressed in a Dior suit to accept his best supporting actor Golden Globe for playing Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and quit it all.

Daniel Kaluuya on the weight of portraying the Black Panther Fred Hampton in new movie Daniel Kaluuya speaks with Rasha Ali of USA TODAY about the role of Black Panther frontman Fred Hampton in the new movie “Judas and the Black Messiah”. Entertain This !, USA TODAY

Well, in fact, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Globes and has no black members in its voting body of 87, literally almost stop him by going past his acceptance speech after his audio zoom failed. But maybe they were just jealous of her fashion sense?

Kaluuya looked like a star in his Winter 2020 Dior suit with a navy blue wool and silk peak lapel jacket and black wool pants designed by Kim Jones, Dior Men art director, which he paired with a pair of Jordan 1 x high end. Dior sneakers.

In short: quite a look.

The Golden Globes were the first major awards show of the pandemic season, but could the “Get Out” actor continue to wow us?

Yes. Yes he could, and yes he would.

Styled by Shiona Turini, who was also the costume designer for “Insecure” and “Queen & Slim”, Kaluuya was a constant showstopper at every awards show he attended virtually. The Critics Choice Movie Awards in March? I nailed him in a beige suit by Fear of God. The Screen Actors Guild Awards in April? Killed in Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh. The British Academy Film Awards a week later? Absolutely killed in all-white Alexander McQueen.

(TOP) Daniel Kaluuya wears a Dior suit for the 2021 Golden Globes. (BOTTOM) Daniel Kaluuya dressed in Louis Vuitton for the 2021 SAG Awards.

CLIFFORD KING FOR DIOR and MICAIAH CARTER FOR LOUIS VUITTON

“Its vibe is classic with a twist, and we looked into the idea of ​​having a little fun dressing up to stay at home, without looking too formal,” says Turini. “He and I have a common understanding when it comes to dressing – clothes should never be too loud or too loud because the most important part is who is wearing them.”

The “Black Panther” actor, whom tipsters prefer to win his first Oscar, won another award for “Judas and the Black Messiah” at the SAG Awards. He marked his third honor in less than two months.

And he did it all by donning an outfit that epitomizes quarantine chic: the pajamas. But make them happy.

Kaluuya wore fluid silk with purple stripes Louis Vuitton pajama set, complete with pants, button-down shirt and bathrobe.

“I said to Daniel, ‘Would you like to wear pajamas?’ And he said, “We can do whatever we want”. And we looked into the idea. I live in fancy dresses and pajamas, so it felt oddly natural for both of us, ”says Turini. “The purple was so regal, the fabric was amazing and, most importantly, we were supporting Virgil Abloh – Louis Vuitton’s first black designer – in doing it.”

Aside from Leslie Odom Jr., who made us rethink our entire wardrobe with her fresh and colorful looks (only he could pull off a rainbow color costume), other stars have given us the basics.

Most celebrities opted for what they would normally wear on a red carpet, donning their dresses and suits in front of a computer screen, or they opted for a look indicative of pandemic life: something comfy like a sweatshirt. hoodies or sweatshirts.

But Kaluuya stood out because he dressed for the time. In a time when some were trying to get back to what was normal and others were giving up, the “Queen & Slim” actor showed us what it really means to dress for the occasion. He gave us a certain I do not know what.

“I tried to stay away from prints and patterns that wouldn’t translate well on a computer screen,” says Turini. “Each big awards show has been a somewhat different formal (look). But again, the goal was not to be too formal when sitting in the living room.”

And then came the British Academy Film Awards on April 10th. After walking on the neck all season, Kaluuya showed no signs of slowing down for her hometown London version of the Oscars.

Kaluuya and Alexander McQueen. That’s all we have to say.

Daniel Kaluuya looks angelic at the 2021 British Academy Film Awards where he won an award for his role in “Judas and the Dark Messiah”. Alexander McQueen

The actor, who picked up a BAFTA for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, stole the show in a McQueen “trompe l’oeil” (what does that even mean ?!) double layered ivory wool twill evening jacket, a classic crew neck t-shirt and matching evening pants with a contrasting black side stripe.

“For the BAFTAs it was important for Daniel to support a British house. Collaborating with Alexander McQueen’s team was a dream,” said Turini. “I went there knowing that I wanted him to wear white because it is so beautiful on his skin.”

Iconic. Fierce. A moment.

We’re waiting to see which firewall Kaluuya wears on Sunday at the Oscars:

