Entertainment Director Holly Carter Creates Change With Faith-Based Programming | Daily digital





Holly Carter (Photo credit: Derek Blanks) ROLLING OUT Long before the global pandemic known as COVID-19 changed the course of our lives as we knew them, Holly Carter was emerging as a force in the film industry as the executive producer of the religious and family biopic. , The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Gospel. Off the set, she was also making a name for herself in church for tactics that many considered mysterious, to say the least. It's so funny that I would sit in the back and take off my oils and straighten up, because there are so many people around, sniffing and snorting and that's before COVID, she explains. They'd be like, Oh, here's the wizard. But after a while when people started to get sick they were like, I can have [some]? I was like, Oh, you want some of my oils, but I'm the wizard? Okay. Very good. Here is. So now almost everyone in my church knows about oils. I have half of it on it, and the other half is still trying to figure it out. With a vast supply of essential oils in her medicine cabinet that includes oregano, rosemary, peppermint, frankincense, on her guard and eucalyptus, it's no surprise that Carter opposes vaccination, for the time being. Blood is my vaccination, she said with great confidence. At this time, we have no intention of receiving the vaccine. We obviously have an essential oil protocol for COVID. So we didn't get COVID, thank goodness. And as far as the blood of Jesus is concerned, I pray that over us as a vaccine. So now it was good. Establishing a protocol and setting trends during the pandemic, or otherwise, is nothing new to Carter. Before her hit film, The Clark Sisters, became the highest rated lifetime film of 2020, she faced the hurdle of how to market and promote a cinema that had been struggling to get the green light for 17 years.

Right before the movie came out, all of these screenings were held across the country and we had to cancel them all one by one, she says. So we created this guerrilla [style] digital marketing program to release the film. I interviewed everyone. Latifah Mary and Missy on Facebook interviewed them all. I was talking to everyone, creating all kinds of activations. It worked so well, Lifetime took the process, and now they're doing all of their stuff. Carter continues to set standards, having recently developed a phenomenal Easter special: Our OWN Easter with Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton and Fantasia, hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans. She is also ready to produce Mahalia! with Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere. The Amazon Prime movie finds the incomparable Jill Scott taking on the task of becoming the queen of the gospel. I made adjustments [that] turned out great, says Carter humbly. It's been a blessed time for me, and I take care to say it, [but] when change occurs, change is necessary. And that's what we've done.

