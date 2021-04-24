Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lashes out at Bollywood celebrities rushing to Maldives amid COVID-19 crisis
Over the past few months, several Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, among others, have come to the Maldives for a vacation and couldn’t help but flood social media with their exotic vacation photos. As their fans went gaga over their beach photos, many people criticized them for being callous and showing them their privileged lives as people across the country fight for their basic needs while battling the Covid pandemic. -19. And now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has slammed the celebrities for not being ashamed to share their exotic photos.
“These entertainment celebrities are posting photos from their vacations at a time when the world is reeling from the worst recession. …
He added: “But what else are (the celebrities) going to talk about? Take action? They will run out of steam in two minutes. At the connection to the Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai. I don’t know what their arrangement is with tourism industry. But for the sake of mankind, keep this vacation to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. Covid cases are on the rise. Have a heart. Do not laugh at those who are suffering. as a community we artists in India need to grow. ”He added that he was currently in his hometown of Budhana with his family and called it his Maldives while ruling out the possibility that he goes to the island nation for a vacation.
Earlier, Amit Sadh lambasted celebrities saying ‘the privileged spell should be more noticeable’ right now and not rub their privilege on people’s faces. ” In a recent post, he informed fans that he is quitting social media for good. In a long note, the actor said that in these difficult times of the pandemic, he was not right to spam people with meaningless messages.
