All Tokyo Drift characters and actors return in Fast & Furious 9





Fast and Furious 9 will serve as a reunion in Tokyo Drift given the number of characters gathered in the ninth episode of The Fast Saga.

F9 doubles as reunions for the notablesThe Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Driftactors according to the return characters set to appear. The ninth installment of The Fast Saga is finally set to debut in June after multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Based on confirmed details, Justin Lin’s new movie seems worth the wait, especially the extra dose of numbers coming back. Following the conflict that erupted at the hands of Cipher (Charlize Theron) in The fate of the furious, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) was able to find peace by raising his young son with his wife, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez). The situation becomes short-lived when Cipher returns with a vengeance in the form of Dom’s younger brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Confronting his disgruntled brother is no easy task, forcing Dom to round up the crew, including Han Lue (Sung Kang), who was believed to be dead. Related: Theory F9: How Han Survived The Crash Although The Fast Saga is now on a linear timeline, the events of Tokyo drift are still fresh in the minds of the characters. The third opus was released in 2006, but it now takes place after Fast & Furious 6. The retcon in the timeline helped expand Han’s story arc, and the franchise has done so yet again by incorporating it into F9. Here are what other familiar faces will join him. Sung Kang As Han Lue As mentioned above, F9 will be highlighted by the return of Sung Kang in his fan favorite role as Han Lue. Also known by the pseudonym Han Seoul-Oh, the character of Kang was last seen in Fast & Furious 6, which linked to the end of Tokyo Drift. As far as everyone is aware, including the public, Han was killed by Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) as a result of the explosive wreckage of the car in Tokyo. Turns out Han has been alive the entire time, and he’s ready to come out of his hiding place to help Dom and the crew in the fight against Cipher and Jakob. Certainly there will be a few more Tokyo Drift allies on his side to coincide with his comeback. Lucas Black as Sean Boswell Although Lucas Black’s only lead role entered Tokyo Drift, he reprized his role of Sean Boswell for Furious 7. To extend the scene at the end of 2006 with Diesel, Furious 7 showcased the moment that saw Dom travel to Tokyo after Han’s alleged death. Sean chatted with Dom about their mutual friend before giving the visitor his Silver Cross, which was left in the car crash. The black was not in it The fate of the furious, but it looks like Han is asking for his help with a special mission F9, especially with the development of the rocket car. Jason Tobin as Earl Hu Han and Sean will be joined by another Tokyo Drift crew member, Earl Hu, played by Jason Tobin. The actor did not appear in a Fast Furious installment since his debut in 2006. Earl was a tech expert who tweaked and tuned cars before helping to build the car Sean used to beat Takashi (Brian Tee). The character can be seen working behind a computer in F9The car’s rocket sequence, indicating that it was heavily involved in the construction of the modified Pontiac Fiero. Bow Wow like Twinkie Last but not least, Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss) is set to resume his The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Driftrole as Twinkie. Like Tobin, Bow Wow has not appeared in any Fast Furious films since the third entry apart Furious 7 archive film. Although not appearing in the first F9 trailer, Twinkie appears alongside the rest of the crew in the second full-length trailer. Trained mechanic and close friend of Han, Sean, and Earl apparently accepts the chance to participate in the high-stakes mission involving Dom. In turn, he and the others are brought in as the new members of Dom’s family. More: How F9 Already Configures Tokyo Drift 2 What Captain America 4 needs to learn from the Falcon & Winter Soldier

