‘Shadow and Bone’ star Ben Barnes on this change in sexual consent

[This story contains spoilers from the book and Netflix series,Shadow and Bone.]

Fans of the book version of Shadow and bone probably noticed a small but important change in the Netflix adaptation regarding the relationship between the heroic Alina Starkov and the powerful General “The Darkling” Kirigan.

In Leigh Bardugo’s novel, Kirigan (Ben Barnes) stuns Alina (Jessie Mei Li) with an unexpected first kiss. Later, after demonstrating Alina’s abilities at the king’s court, the two kiss passionately and the tale suggests they are very close to having sex before being interrupted. But in the Netflix adaptation of Shadow and bone released on Friday, it’s Alina who takes the first step to kiss Kirigan in episode five, and, later, when having sex seems imminent, Kirigan abruptly stops and asks, “Are you sure … ? “

“It was one of the things that was really important to everyone, the writers, the directors, me and Ben too,” Li said of the first kiss earlier this year. “Like we really want that included because there are a lot of young viewers watching this and I just think it’s a very important message. On the show, Alina has so much more agency and she is. independent and makes decisions based on her heart and intuition rather than what she is told. “

Barnes agreed, but added that he was still concerned about the scene. “There has definitely been some discussion about it that if she kisses him it gives Alina more agency,” the actor said. Hollywood journalist. And I said, ‘But does he do it?‘Because we’ve been paying attention for the last couple of years and it gives her some semblance of an agency, but she’s still an orphan who doesn’t really understand the rules with this man who’s ready to burn things down and manipulates the his. Power.”

In the end, it was decided, however, that “Alina Kisses First” was the wiser piece.

As for “Are you sure?” line in the next scene, Barnes said he insisted that the line, or something, be added to the script.

“My contribution came at the hottest moment of the book and the show where I throw Alina on the table,” he said. “I wanted to add something, which ended up being, ‘Are you sure?’ It doesn’t solve anything. He’s a problematic character no matter what angle you look at him from. He is unforgivable and unconditional in his abuse of power. catalyst for discussion about whether she has free will right now and whether we are making our own choices and whether there is a margin of understanding between them given that he might really have feelings for her. And it was very important for me to bring something of myself as it is revealed that he is just as manipulative as he is. As an actor, I have to find ways to forgive him and motivate his choices. But we’re not claiming this man is an anti-hero, really. “

Despite The Darkling’s mass murderous means, Barnes says the worst thing his character does is something pretty subtle towards the end of the first season.

“The worst thing he does in all of history for me is to use the knowledge [gained from Mal] that Alina loves blue irises and then immediately introduces her to blue irises, “Barnes said.” It makes me sick, right now, because it’s the outermost spectacle he handles, and it’s just therefore exterior that it makes me feel bad. When I saw this role on the show, I was like, “I don’t want to play a bad guy, I want to play a good guy.”

Shadow and bone Currently streaming on Netflix.