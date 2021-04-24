Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Surpasses Market Gains: What You Need To Know





In the last trading session, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) closed at $ 18.97, marking a movement of + 1.93% from the previous day. This move topped the S&P 500 daily gain by 1.09%. As of today dawn, the company’s shares had lost 8.6% over the past month, trailing the computer and tech sector’s gain of 6.99% and the gain of the S&P 500 of 5.05% during this period. TME will look to show its strength as its next earnings release approaches. On that day, TME is expected to report earnings of $ 0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate calls for revenue of $ 1.19 billion, up 33.47% from the previous year’s quarter. Looking at the full year, our Zacks consensus estimates suggest analysts expect earnings of $ 0.47 per share and revenue of $ 5.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of + 4.44% and + 25.35%, respectively, compared to last year. Investors might also notice recent changes in analyst estimates for TME. These revisions help show the ever-changing nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can take positive estimate revisions as a sign of optimism about the company’s business prospects. Based on our research, we believe that these estimate revisions are directly related to the stock movements of nearby teams. To take advantage of this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that takes these rating changes into account and provides an actionable rating system. The Zacks ranking system ranges from # 1 (strong buy) to # 5 (strong sell). It has a remarkable, unaudited track record of success with # 1 stocks offering an average annual return of + 25% since 1988. Over the past month, Zacks’ consensus estimate of EPS has fallen by 2.29 %. TME currently has a Zacks rank of # 3 (Hold). Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TME currently has a forward P / E ratio of 39.76. Its industry sports an average forward P / E of 37.37, so we might conclude that TME is trading at a comparatively premium. The story continues Meanwhile, TME’s PEG ratio is currently 2.48. This metric is used in the same way as the famous P / E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the expected growth rate of earnings from the stock. Internet – Content held an average PEG ratio of 2.49 at yesterday’s closing price. The Internet – Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks industry rank of 222, which places it in the bottom 13% of all 250 industries. The Zacks Industry Rankings include is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks rankings of individual companies in each of these industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries top the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. To follow TME in future trading sessions, be sure to use Zacks.com. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here.

