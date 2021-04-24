



Suniel Shetty reveals how new actors are recreating the Bollywood landscape Bollywood star Suniel Shetty recently spoke about the new generation of actors and their motivation to find their way into the film landscape. According to a report by IANS and was quoted as saying, “I guess over a period of time, whether it be Ayushmann Khurrana or Tiger Shroff, they will start experimenting as well. What is very important is to have an image and they have an accurate image for themselves. These two names can only be appreciated, hats off to them. “My problem isn’t with being typed, my problem is playing it safe. It’s not the topic that affects me as much as the banners you choose to go with like, I’ll only work on that. with XYZ “, who is the director? “ It means you don’t have your own judgment. Keep Ayushmann and Tiger aside because they left with topics, directors and not just banners. Suniel added: “No risk (means) that you are not an actor in my opinion. Make your own style. Look at Tiger, Ayushmann, Salman, they are all made by you. We were all made by yourself. . Yes we made mistakes but there was Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who came out brilliantly, “he said. He added:” There was a Suniel Shetty who failed after a few years because ‘he believed in the subject but the marketing failed. . “ He concluded by saying, “What I’m trying to say is I’m talking about the box office. We start with the box office and how people react. Nobody will risk a Rs 50 crore movie with Suniel Shetty today but they will risk a Rs 500 crore movie with Akshay Kumar. Like I said, I made some mistakes but that’s fine. Probably this experience will be used by my son.







