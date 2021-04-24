Veteran actor Lalit Behl dies of complications from COVID-19; Adil Hussain and Hansal Mehta mourn his disappearance | Hindi Film News – Bollywood





‘Mukti Bhawan’ actor Lalit Behl dies of complications from COVID-19



As we continue to fight this deadly coronavirus pandemic, millions of lives have been lost and still count. Now this deadly pandemic has swept away veteran actor, director, producer and writer Lalit Behl as well. The actor died on April 23 after contracting coronavirus. He was 72 years old and is survived by his wife, actor Navnindra Behl, and his son, director Kanu Behl. Several celebrities from B-Town like Adil hussain and Hansal Mehtra mourned the disappearance of the veteran star. Confirming the news on Twitter, Fair wrote: “Extremely saddened by the passing of one of my dearest and most respected co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu, I am very sorry for your loss! Director Hansal mehta re-tweeted Adils ‘tweet and wrote:’ Oh the terrible news just doesn’t end. The late actor Lalit Behl is known for his acting in films like “Titli”, “Mukti Bhawan” and “Judgmentall Hai Kya”, among others. The actor made his big screen debut in his son Kanu Behls Titli’s first film in 2014, in which he played an abusive patriarch. Lalit Behl was also impressive in Shubhashish Bhutianis Mukti Bhawan, in which his character insists on going to Varanasi to live out his last days. Conversely, Lalit’s wife Navnindra Behl is also a theater and television director, writer and actor and has appeared in films like Maachis, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! among others. Meanwhile, the second wave of coronavirus has infected many people and the number of positive COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly. Recently celebrities like Shravan Rathod, Jhony Lal also died from COVID = 19 complications. Read moreRead less

