Falcon and Winter Soldier finale recap: ending, post-credits scene explained

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



The final of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landed on Friday, bringing another Marvel Cinematic Universe show at its conclusion. The episode – titled One World, One People – picks up after Sam Wilson (Anthony mackie) accepted captain america’s coat and shield last week, after resolving her tension with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian stan).

They are ready to attack the anti-nationalist Flag Smashers, who have launched an attack on the Global Repatriation Council in New York.

Meanwhile, Captain America’s potential successor John Walker (Wyatt russell) is on a new path after being stripped of his title for publicly killing a helpless Flag Smasher. Armed with the Super Soldier Serum, he has a mysterious new boss and has forged his own shield.

These events take place six months after Avengers: Endgame. Take to the sky and dive into SPOILERS for the series finale.

Marvel Studios



“Welcome home, Agent Carter”



The post-credits scene sees former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) – who had been on the run since helping fugitive Steve Rogers, Sam and Bucky to Captain America: Civil War – obtain a pardon from the American government. At first glance, this definitely seems like the right choice, but we know Sharon has moved on to the dark side.

Earlier in the episode, it was confirmed that the ridiculously suspicious Sharon was Power Broker, the mysterious power behind the criminal island of Madripoor and the one responsible for giving the Flag Smashers their powers.

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



She killed Flag Smasher boss Karli Morgenthau (Erin kellyman) before Karli can take her out, so her cover remains intact, and now her reach is bigger than ever.

“Start lining up our buyers. Super Soldiers may not be on the menu, but we’re about to have full access to government secrets, prototype weapons, etc.,” she said over the phone afterward. to have been pardoned. “There should be something for everyone.”

You made that call right outside a building full of officials, Sharon. What if someone hears you?

It wasn’t the most exciting sting, as it was a surprisingly obvious twist. It’s a bit like WandaVision’s Agatha reveals, without the glorious musical number.

American agent

After helping Sam and Bucky stop the Flag Smashers and lose his counterfeit shield, Walker dyes his Captain America costume black and officially enters the employ of Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

“Things are about to get weird. So when they do, we won’t need a Captain America, we will need a… American agent,” Val said.

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



We don’t know exactly what “weird” means. In the comics, Val worked for SHIELD but was revealed to be a Russian sleeper agent. She also infiltrated Hydra for SHIELD and assumed the identity of Madame Hydra, but her true allegiance was with the Russians (probably).

We don’t yet know who the MCU Val is working for and what his plan is, but his comic book history offers plenty of options. She could help restore Hydra or work for a new underground group, and Walker could just be the first of her morally dubious recruits.

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



Captain America reborn

Two years later first teased, one element that wasn’t disappointing was Sam’s debut as Captain America – the costume sticks to and is absolutely glorious. Between this and WandaVision, we see a model of series finals designed to sell action figures. And I’m 100% here for that.

On his first outing as Cap, Sam does his best to achieve a bloodless victory, sets up a flying helicopter pilot swap over the East River, and delivers a touching speech to the world.

“These labels, terrorist, refugee, thug, they are often used to get around the question ‘Why?’,” Sam told RCMP politicians, imploring them to use their power wisely.

Honor Isaiah

Sam returns to see Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), one of the nation’s first black super soldiers and a man who lived out of public sight after being wrongfully jailed for 30 years. He was kept away from the history books, but Sam added a section on Isaiah Captain America Exhibition at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington – the first Black Captain America honoring a forgotten black hero.

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



There is a statue of Isaiah who looks spiffy in his army uniform and a plaque detailing his history. The text is a bit difficult to read, but here are three of the four paragraphs so you don’t have to squint at your TV screen:

Isaiah Bradley is an American hero whose name has remained unknown for too long.

Isaiah was one of a dozen African-American soldiers who were recruited against their will and without their consent to participate in human testing for the Super Soldier Serum. Most did not survive. The few who lived through the tests were sent on a secret mission during the Korean War. During the conflict, against all odds, Isaiah Bradley rescued his fellow soldiers and 28 other prisoners of war behind enemy lines.

However, fearing the ramifications of a black super soldier, some people in government have attempted to erase Isaiah’s story from history. His family received a fake death certificate and for decades the truth about his unwavering bravery has been buried.

Isaiah’s grandson, Eli (Elijah Richardson), joins him and Sam at the exhibit. Eli’s comic book counterpart is empowered by an infusion of his grandfather’s blood and becomes Patriot, a member of the Young Avengers with Wiccan and speed. MCU Eli could take inspiration from his grandfather’s story and follow a similar path.

Marvel Studios / Screenshot by Sean Keane / CNET



Redeemed Winter Soldier

Bucky is really starting to make amends for his dark acts as a brainwashed Winter Soldier, and returns his completed to-do list to his therapist.

He seems a lot colder when he goes to celebrate with Sam’s family and friends, and the two finally seem to be friends.

Triumphant bottom

As the captive Flag Smashers are transported to Raft, the underwater prison designed to contain superhumans, the truck they are in explodes. Helmut Zemo’s butler Oeznik (Nicholas Pryor) is revealed to be holding the detonator – like a little evil Alfred Pennyworth – and we see a satisfied Zemo (Daniel Brhl) in his cell.

He did say “You can’t allow super soldiers to exist”, so we must applaud his resourcefulness. He will be dance for hours.

Observations, WTF Questions and Easter Eggs

The final title is Captain America and the Winter Soldier – if this show gets another season, we know what it will be called. A Captain America movie starring Mackie is would have been in preparation , so that might end up being the title of this adventure.

, so that might end up being the title of this adventure. Why didn’t Sam call Rhodey for help? He wasn’t a fugitive like Sharon and they have a good relationship . This is probably because he would have stolen some of the spotlight from Sam, but it seems like a logical choice for saving and seeing War Machine fly would be epic. He will be able to do it in the next Disney Plus show. Armor wars .

. This is probably because he would have stolen some of the spotlight from Sam, but it seems like a logical choice for saving and seeing War Machine fly would be epic. He will be able to do it in the next Disney Plus show. . Sharon melts one of the Flag Smashers down with her fancy murder gadget, and it looks pretty gruesome. What did the person who found this body think?

She also kills the mercenary Georges Batroc (Georges st-pierre) after trying to blackmail her. I’m gonna miss all of his flippin ‘and slippery in French, but he shouldn’t have gotten greedy with the evil brain.

I could watch Sam hitting people forward with her shield all day – what a fun move.

A few random New York cries “Captain Falcon“to Sam – I wonder if Sam has ever made a move called the Falcon punch ?

? “Mercy bears more fruit than strict justice.” President Abraham Lincoln apparently said this to the Illinois Rep. Joseph Gillespie in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

It briefly appears that the captured Flag Smashers are going to be released after a policeman utters his slogan “One World, One People” while closing the doors of the van. Then he explodes, escapes foiled.

It’s unclear if Zemo knows Walker is a super soldier, but the US agent better watch his back.

The bearded Senator has appeared in many of the show’s top scenes and never got a name. I don’t know why I care about this, but “Government Official” was played by Alphie hyorth. He was quite convincing as the gray face of the bureaucracy; maybe he should have a Disney Plus show?

This show never clarifies The fate of Steve Rogers – the public seems to have clung to the idea that he is on the moon. Presumably, Marvel Studios is leaving the door open upon his return.

The Captain America guys adventure is over for now, but Disney has done it many more marvel coming in 2021. Loki launches on Disney Plus June 11 – we’ll have recaps for this series as well – as the long-delayed Black Widow movie hits theaters and Disney Plus Premiere Access July 9.