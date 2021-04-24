Crowds are increasing in Dallas’ entertainment districts; health officials urge to take precautions





Dallas County officials continue to ask the public for their shots as they try to move closer to herd immunity. In the meantime, people are becoming more social. DALLAS Pedestrian traffic is increasing in some of the entertainment and business districts of the city of Dallas. And though crowds of people venture out, Dallas County Health officials say public vaccines are still available and people must continue to take precautions. The streets were busy in the Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday afternoon. I haven’t been here since COVID started, said Michael Alfonso, as he stood in line for lunch at Pecan Lodge. Some businesses appear to be bustling as people look for ways to become more social during the pandemic. Sometimes you have to go out, added Cedric Farmer. I feel safe today. Entertainment and dining districts like Deep Ellum, Downtown and Bishop Arts remain prime destinations, given a significant drop in activity and traffic during the coronavirus pandemic. The farmer and his friends are vaccinated. They said they felt comfortable venturing out for a small group lunch. Still were social distancing. Everyone has been vaccinated. That’s why we only hang out with people who have been vaccinated, Farmer explained. “If you are not vaccinated, unfortunately we cannot. Well, are you talking about Zoom. “ As more people take to the streets, COVID-19 vaccination centers remain busy. Dallas County has plenty of vaccines ready for distribution at the Fair Park Center. The site took a major milestone this week by administering doses to more than 400,000 people, though request for vaccinations is on the decline. Now is not the time to let our guard down. It’s time to keep hiding, said Christian Grisales, spokesperson for Dallas County Health and Human Services. The health department said now was not the time for the public to get too comfortable. We just want to remind people that there are variants of the virus that can affect individuals as well, Grisales explained. The Dallas County team said we are in a race against time to vaccinate enough people to achieve collective immunity. They urge the public to continue to take precautions.

