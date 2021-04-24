Actor, comedian and Fair Food champion Amy Schumer joins the May 1 concert lineup! – Coalition of Immokalee Workers





MORE: Zapotec Hip Hop Star Mare Advertencia Lirika & Los Altepee Also Join All-Star List For May 1 Concert! Just in case you still haven’t figured out how to get by on May 1 this year, here are three After reasons to join the farm workers and the Fair Food Nation for the May 1, 2021 concert: Amy Schumer. Mare Advertencia Lirika. Los Altepee. Earlier this month, we were delighted to announce that the singer, songwriter and political activist Tom Morello (from Rage Against the Machine) and hip-hop artist and social justice specialist Olmeca will join the CIW live on Facebook from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 1 for a virtual May 1 concert to honor the extraordinary efforts of agricultural workers across the country, who have braved unimaginable risks by continuing to work during the COVID-19 pandemic to that the rest of us can eat. But we’re not just going to say thank you to farm workers: in true Fair Food style, we’ll also demand that Wendys, the last keeper of fast food, provide real and meaningful protections for farm workers in their chain. supply by joining the Fair Food program. And today, we’re excited to add even more fantastic artists to the growing list of performers and speakers for the May 1 concert: comedian and comedian Amy Schumer; Mare Advertencia Lirika, one of the first Zapotec hip-hop artists in Oaxaca; and Los Altepee, a group from Son Jarocho who have long supported the CIW Fair Food Campaign. Now that you have the gig on your calendar, be sure to invite your friends! Spread the word on social media! Amy Schumer has been a friend of the Fair Food Campaign for years, both as a staunch ally of the movement to End Sexual Violence in the Fields and as a vocal critic of Wendy’s stubborn refusal to join the Fair Food program. Of featuring CIW’s Lupe Gonzalo in her podcast and calling on her fans to boycott Wendy’s on Instagram, join farm workers and their families on the streets of New York City for Wendy’s actions and directing donations based on her pandemic-era cooking show with her beau Chris Fischer at the Fair Food Program, Amy walked the walk of true solidarity with the women and men who collect our food. In November 2019, just months before COVID-19 locked the country down, Amy joined the CIW on the streets of New York City to support farm workers and their families in the boycott of Wendy’s: This May 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Facebook Live, we can’t wait to join Amy, Tom, Olmeca and Los Altepee in action once again – and meeting up for the very first time with new friend Mare Advertencia Lirika! Watch this video of his human rights anthem “Research– to support families looking for their missing sons, daughters, husbands and wives in Mexico – for a taste of what will happen this May 1st! Make sure to put the May 1st concert on your agenda TODAYand share the details with your friends!







