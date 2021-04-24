Hollywood Flashback: Cinerama Dome debuted before it ended





10:30 am PDT 04/24/2021



through



Seth Abramovich





As the Sunset Boulevard montage closes amid the pandemic, moviegoers mourn the beloved structure and look back on its historic six decades.

The COVID-19 precipitated demise of ArcLight cinemas and theaters in the Pacific and its crown jewel, the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard, has plunged moviegoers into a spiral of despair. And for good reason: the beloved structure is a monument to the history of cinema, a masterpiece of modernist architecture of the 60s and, six decades later, was still one of the best places to capture a cutting edge element on a giant screen. . The Dome was inspired by the work of futuristic architect R. Buckminster Fuller, best known for its geodesic structures. Based on its theories, Cinerama Inc., which in the 1950s had developed a three-projector system to envelop audiences in an enveloping image, in February 1963 unveiled specifications for a new chain of theaters in dome shape. Construction costs were projected to be half that of traditional theaters of similar size. The idea was to open 600 structures across the country. In April, Pacific Theaters announced that it would be building the first near the corner of Sunset and Vine. Standing 75 feet tall and made up of 316 hexagonal panels, the design was carried out by French architect Pierre Cabrol of Welton Becket & Associates, the company behind the Capitol Records Building. (Cabrol had worked alongside Fuller at MIT) The inauguration was in July Spencer Tracy and Buddy Hackett attended, which only gave construction crews 16 weeks to complete in time for the November 4 premiere from Stanley Kramer’s comedy. It’s a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy world, which starred Tracy, Hackett, Ethel Merman and a bunch of other stars playing a group of goofy looking $ 350,000 motorists buried under a “big W” at Santa Rosita State Park. The theater wasn’t finished in time for the premiere, but the show continued. “We had to avoid tripping over workers who were on their knees, cutting and stapling plush, red carpet on the floor. As we were shown to our seats, we saw another group of workers nailing carpets. on the floor of the stage under the Cinemascope screen. “ Crazy world was not a real three-camera Cinerama; it was shot on Ultra Panavision 70 and required a single projector to fill the 86-foot curved screen, then the largest in the world. The Dome, one of the few Cinerama theaters ever built, became a historical monument in 1998, protecting it from demolition. This story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos