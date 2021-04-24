Godzilla vs. Kong Rises to $ 400 Million at Global Box Office | Business





BURBANK, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – April 24, 2021 – In just a month, and with markets around the world left to open or expand capacity, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong has triumphed at the global box office, grossing over $ 400 million. The announcement was made today by the president of Warner Bros. Pictures of Domestic Distribution, Jeff Goldstein, and President of International Distribution, Andrew Cripps. So far, the film will have won an impressive $ 85.3 domestically, although Canada has yet to return safely to theaters in many of its cities. In international markets, Godzilla vs. Kong has taken in $ 315.8 million and continues to impress as some international markets begin to reopen. Goldstein said: It’s obvious that Godzilla Vs Kong is relaunching cinema everywhere and audiences are more than ready to return to cinema, where and when it’s safe, for a big screen experience like this. Cripps added: It has been thrilling to see this film mark the return to theaters around the world, with audiences continuing to grow and the importance of the universal shared experience of going to the cinema maintained. The film is also available in the United States on HBO Max for the remainder of April. About Godzilla vs. Kong From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited showdown between two icons in the epic Godzilla vs. Kong adventure, directed by Adam Wingard. Legends clash with Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythical adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them lies Jia, a young orphan with whom he has forged a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The initial confrontation between the two Titans instigated by unseen forces is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep in the heart of the Earth. The film stars Alexander Skarsgrd, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza Gonzlez, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demin Bichir. Wingard directed from a screenplay by Eric Pearson & Max Borenstein, Story by Terry Rossio & Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the character Godzilla owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD. The film was produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, Jon Jashni, Thomas Tull and Brian Rogers, with Jay Ashenfelter, Herbert W. Gains, Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira executive producer. The behind-the-scenes director’s creative team included cinematographer Ben Seresin, production designers Owen Paterson and Thomas S. Hammock, editor Josh Schaeffer, costume designer Ann Foley and visual effects supervisor John DJ DesJardin. The music is by Tom Holkenborg. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures present a production of legendary images, an Adam Wingard film, Godzilla vs Kong. The movie is available in the US on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210424005007/en/ CONTACT: Candice McDonough [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TV AND RADIO ENTERTAINMENT FILM AND MOVING IMAGES SOURCE: Warner Bros. Pictures Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 04/24/2021 12:56 PM / DISC: 04/24/2021 12:56 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210424005007/en

