Mortal Kombat review: far from flawless | Entertainment

The real fatality is that this is not a better movie.

Mortal Kombat is the latest live-action adaptation of the fighting game franchise. It is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham. He’s playing in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time.

The film follows Cole Young, an MMA fighter from a long line of warriors. He discovers an ancient tournament called Mortal Kombat between Earthrealm and Outworld. As the chosen warrior, Cole must train to unleash his hidden potential to prevent Outworld from killing Earthrealms warriors before the tournament.

Mortal Kombat is a movie without a lot of flair or substance. The fights (which is honestly the main point) are great, but everything else is sorely lacking.

For starters, the game is very good. No one in the movie is bad, but no one really stands out either. The main cast consists of Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, and Ludi Lin as Liu Kang.

Of those cast members, Josh Lawson is both the best and the worst as Kano. It can be fun to watch because it gives the movie’s only over-the-top performance. However, he is just as annoying as he constantly throws insults, jokes and references.

The main villains are not mentioned in this list. The main villains are Shang Tsung played by Chin Han and Sub-Zero played by Joe Taslim. They do a good job playing the antagonists of the film. However, they don’t leave a lasting impression with the rest of the cast.

But the main point of this movie is the combat, and it delivers pretty well. Mortal Kombat games are well known for their gory, gory, and extremely graphic violence. This film does not contain a lot of punches to portray this violence.

Along with that, the fight scenes are well filmed. The characters are usually always on screen, and the film doesn’t edit too quickly or move too much to confuse audiences. It still shows the whole fight and makes it clear what is happening on the screen. Along with the violence, this is by far the best part of this movie.

But this is really where the praise ends.

The editing is good, especially not cutting too much. But there is not much to say about it.

The cinematography is very good. Unfortunately, the film looks flat with its lighting and shot composition. There isn’t a lot of styling displayed, especially for the fight scenes. It does the job, but it could have been a lot better.

In contrast, the special effects are great in some parts and really bland in other sections. For example, the Sub-Zeros ice powers are fantastic. However, every time someone uses fire powers it seems wrong. That’s not to say that special effects artists haven’t tried; we don’t know what’s wrong here. But it looks very cheesy, and not in a good way.

The soundtrack is decent which sucks as the franchise is known for its soundtrack (albeit only for the main theme). The music in the film is mostly techno, with a few other instrumental from time to time. Apart from the few uses of the main theme, the music is forgettable at best.

Finally, the structure, writing and history leave a lot to be desired. Out of these three, the structure of the film is the best aspect. It moves well from point A to point B. At the same time, the general flow of information and the level of progress are clear and concise.

Speaking of information, the writing of this film is usable at best. The film really doesn’t like to explain anything. For example, the Mortal Kombat explanation is probably about two minutes long. This can work sometimes, but it usually leaves room for too many unanswered questions. Along with that, there are some cringe-worthy references, both for gaming and other media. It doesn’t help that the characters have no depth.

From a story standpoint, this movie is extremely basic. Because the movie is more about fighting, it’s okay. It gives the appropriate context and motivation to be able to highlight the fights. But these are bare bones, doing only the minimum required to tell a cohesive story.

Ultimately, Mortal Kombat delivers on one aspect and only one aspect: the fights. If that’s all you want, then this movie is for you. But if you are looking for something substantial, look at something else.

Generally, the film is repairable. It does just enough in most aspects to deliver a final movie that gets the job done (mostly providing fight scenes). But the film lacks both style and substance. It looks and sounds like Mortal Kombat, but there’s nothing inside the armor.

In terms of fighting, this movie is second to none. For everything else, it’s far from perfect.

2.5 / 5 torches