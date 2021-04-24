Entertainment
Five times Pahile Na Me Tula has used Bollywood references, adding more intrigue to the show!
In Pahile Na Me Tula by Zee Marathi, there is always something that Samar is preparing, to obtain Manasi. But Manasi also has her own plans and things just keep getting tangled up for her. Currently on the show, Manasi is in a difficult situation as she is due to marry Manohar in less than 20 days even though she has already secretly married Aniket! It’s quite the dramatic love triangle here and what makes it more interesting are the subtle Bollywood references to the show too! Take a look at some of the best!
Watch the last episode of Pahile Na Me Tula here:
The reference Amar Akbar Anthony from Samar!
Whenever Samar wants to show himself in a pitiful light in front of Manasi or his parents, he always uses the phrase: “My name is Anthony Gonsalves, principal Duniya Mein Akela Hu.” It definitely earns him some sweet looks and sighs which he happily receives. This line is his choice whenever a character asks him why he went out of his way to do things for Manasi or his family. He wants to be seen as a reliable and loving man who is righteous alone and helps others. This line helps him show exactly that.
Also read: Pahile Na Me Tula: 20 days away from her wedding, some problems that Manasi must resolve!
Reference Samar’s Darr
We all know Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul Mehra in Darr was pretty scary and gave us goosebumps with his stalker behavior. On Pahile Na Me Tula, Samar embraces his creepy side as he projects photos of Manasi on the walls of his house and looks at them in awe. This is happening in front of Bhope and Samar doesn’t care about his appearance at all! He is so thrilled by Manasi and wants to have him by hook or by crook that he looks at his photos without his knowing it in his house!
Samar is another Kabir Singh?
Samar may not have referenced him directly, but he is so obsessive and in love with Manasi that he favors her at work and puts all his energies into having her. So much so that he also forgets to pay attention to his work at Lankari Finance. But the most Kabir Singh he does is when, in a meeting, a client stares at Manasi for too long, then Samar angrily pushes him into the pool. He is extremely possessive and becomes furious with the customer. He tells the man that he is not allowed to watch something that belongs to him!
Also read: Pahile Na Me Tula: Is Samars considering swapping bride and groom and marrying Manasi without his consent?
Tu pyaar hai kisi aur ka
This hit song by Aamir Khan from the movie Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi is a classic. This is about a love triangle and the pain that results from it. This song plays in Samar’s car in the last episode of Pahile Na Me Tula and Samar sings loudly. He talks about Manasi and she moves uncomfortably in her seat. He asks her if there is a situation like this in her life and she says there isn’t. But Samar says there is because he loves it!
Rang Barse of Manasi, Aniket and Samar
Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song from the movie Silsila which begins with all the fun, ends up leaving two angry lovers and two closer. It’s similar to what happens in the Holi episode of Pahile Na Me Tula as Samar seethes with anger as Manasi and Aniket dance closely together. They are so lost in their happiness that they forget about the world and have big smiles on their faces as they dance to this classic song. This clearly leaves Samar extremely bitter and he decides to intervene!
For more visit ZEE5.
