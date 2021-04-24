Tweets defend the actor from shameful memes





Content Warning: Eating Disorders. After some Twitter users made mocking comments and memes on By Zac Efron appearance, others have come to the actor’s defense, claiming he has faced an eating disorder. “Please note that Zac Efron has struggled with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia,” a user tweeted Friday April 23. “Wanting to have fun on the Internet is no excuse for dragging someone across the floor on a private aspect of their life that has deeply affected them.”

On the same day, another user tweeted , “Maybe people should stop saying shit about Zac Efron’s look?” After talking about an eating disorder? What about Hollywood pressure? And a third user wrote : “Something about the way people distinguish Zac Efron’s appearance when he was just open about an eating disorder and, like, extreme body issues strikes me as strange.”

Zac said he didn’t want to show off his buff physique. Source: Getty Images the The greatest showman actor does not appear to have categorically said that he has or had an eating disorder, but he did refer to messy eating habits in the past, particularly in reference to his eating habits while filming the 2017 film Baywatch. The article continues under the advertisement For example, Zac said he didn’t want to glamorize his Baywatch physical in a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show . “For guys, it’s unrealistic. I’m telling you, ”he said on the talk show. “For example, I got really big and hooked for this movie, but I don’t want people to think it’s the best way to be. Like, be your size… Like, I don’t want to glamorize that. “

He said trying to achieve this bodily form was just plain stupid. In 2020, Zac discussed that Baywatch fitness wrestling again in a web series episode Hot Ones . “I realized that when I’m done with this movie, I never want to be this good again,” he said. “Really. It was so hard. You work with almost no wiggle room. You have things like water under your skin that you worry about. Turn your six-pack into a four-pack. S – t like It’s just not… it’s just stupid. It’s just not real. The article continues under the advertisement Source: TheEllenShow / YouTube And in an episode of his Netflix docuseries Down to earth with Zac Efron that year, the High school music alum said he was “so happy” to eat carbs again while eating homemade pasta in Sardinia, Italy. The article continues under the advertisement “I went for years without eating carbohydrates,” he added. “When I shot BaywatchI haven’t had any carbs for, like, six months. I almost lost my mind. … You need it. Like, it’s so good. … I still can’t fathom how this high carbohydrate and protein diet is the exact opposite of anything a trainer ever taught me. Now, amid the current internet shame over Zac’s appearance, Twitter user Jonathan Apollo has reminded people not to judge people for how they look. “Do you remember when these photos of Chadwick Boseman were posted on social media? Remember when we all found out what he was fighting behind the scenes? Jonathan wrote in an April 23 tweet that has been “liked” over 32,000 times. “Maybe don’t be a dk when it comes to this Zac Efron pic. You never know what someone is really going through.







