Opinion | Hollywood’s anti-black bias costs $ 10 billion a year





More than a century later, the need to confront racial stereotypes on screen continues. According to McKinsey, both on-screen and off-screen, black talent is categorized and channeled into racial-related content, which often plays into stereotypes. A 2016 Vox analysis found that 62 percent gang members on screen were black. Is it any surprise, then, that the occasional murders of blacks, both those captured on smartphones and the many others that predated the smartphone age, are based on the perception of us as violent and criminal threats? (Likewise: should we be shocked at the appallingly large chorus of Americans singing Build the Wall as so many Latino immigrant characters are shown engaged in criminal activity? And who can be truly surprised by the massacre of Atlanta, considering the stories Hollywood has helped tell about women in general, and Asian women in particular?) It would be easy to confuse Blacklight Collectives ‘solicitation of McKinseys’ work with grievance trafficking. It’s not. It’s a business question. Black people in Hollywood just want to write, direct, produce, act, photograph, negotiate, design, and do hair and makeup for film and television, and then enjoy their work in a way that is not limited by the fact that they happen to be black. . We would all like to get rid of the need to lobby for greater racial fairness. We are also not talking about cold hard truths. We don’t expect change in Hollywood to come from the good in the hearts of top executives. But we know that reversing the industry’s systemic racism is a tremendous business opportunity that would benefit not only Black Hollywood, but all of Hollywood. Without paying McKinsey a dime, the film industry can recoup at least $ 10 billion in annual revenue just by tackling irrational and anti-black market inefficiencies. The consultants also argue that there is an even greater windfall to be achieved by tackling all the other market inefficiencies that arise from foreclosing other people based on race, gender, sexuality, or disability. . Here is a partial list of recommendations: Set goals for intersectional diversity onscreen, and particularly offscreen, by expanding recruiting beyond leading traditional universities and film schools, increasing transparency in filmmaking. hiring and compensation and linking executive compensation to success in these efforts.

