Summit (and Eagle) Suds: Travel Europe with Ein Prosit

Ein Prosit offers a variety of beers from around the world at its Frisco and Avon locations. The restaurant aims to have at least three German beers and three Belgian beers on tap.

Cheers

As I wrote on before I didn’t fully enjoy beer until I had it in Europe. It was something about those German hops and Belgian yeast strains that hooked me and opened my palate to a whole new world of flavors that I wanted to explore.

Ein Prosit, with branches in Frisco and Avon, knows the value of these Old World beers, which is why it imports them to be the majority of the sparkling liquid served from its 10 taps and 42 bottles. With international travel hampered by the pandemic, those with the urge to travel can savor classic styles paired with exotic sausages and hot pretzels for a culinary vacation.

Prosit aims to always try to have at least six beers on tap, three from the German region of Munich and three from Belgium that range from light and refreshing to dark and strong. It gives the restaurant a unique niche and offers variety for customers who drink from specialty glasses or half-liter and full-liter mugs.

The whole concept of Prosit started because there were a lot of American breweries back then, 10 to 15 years ago, trying to copy these styles of beer, owner Scott Pohlman said. Due to improved shipping and shorter storage times, we may be getting the originals instead of trying to copy these classic beer styles.

Over the years, Prosit has transported beers from Spaten, Paulaner Brewery, Hofbruhaus Mnchen, Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan, Weltenburger Klosterbrauerei and more. Weihenstephan and Weltenburger are arguably the oldest monastic breweries in the world, claiming to have been operating since 1040 and 1050, respectively. Meanwhile, Hofbruhaus opened in 1589 and Paulaner in 1634.

I think (Weihenstephan) is one of the best unfiltered wheat beers in the world, said Pohlman. And not too many places carry Weltenburger, so we like that. It’s really rare to enter.

To represent Belgium, Prosit often has a Houblon Chouffe from the Brasserie d’Achouffe, a Belgian hop tripel perfect for lovers of Indian lager beers. In bottles, there are options like Duvel or the Trappist Chimay Brewerys Chimay Blue.

Two rotary taps in Frisco keep the menu fresh throughout the seasons. Pilsners populate the bar during the summer, while people can expect to see Brouwerij Huyghe’s Delirium Nol or St. Bernardus Christmas Ale near the holidays. The Beer Hall will be running McChouffe a strong 8% alcohol by volume beer for St. Patrick’s Day.

I will take Nol whenever I see it, but I am fond of Weihenstephans hefeweizen for a tasty and easy to drink beer, perfect almost any time of the day. However, like Pohlman, I will change that depending on how I feel or what the season has in store for us. Still, Pohlman will usually go for the Andechs Doppelbock if he only has one beer.

It’s a bit high in alcohol and very complex, said Pohlman. But it really depends on my mood. If it’s hot, I drink a light lager. If it’s a cold day, I’ll have a Christmas beer or something.

Those who wish to support Colorado breweries should know that Prosit is not 100% imported beer. Next to the Cologne klsch are cask-aged aerosol cans from Denvers Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project. Longmonts Wibby Brewing, which specializes in lagers, also makes an appearance every now and then.

Prosit in Frisco sometimes serves Summit County beers like Dead Eye Dunkel from Pug Ryans or a schwarzbier from HighSide Brewing. For Pohlman, as long as his style is traditionally German or Belgian, he has a chance to be on the menu.

It’s hard to go wrong choosing a beer to drink from such diverse offerings. If you really can’t decide, you can go with the masses and go with Stiegl, an Austrian lager which is the most popular beer sold at Prosit. Even with the competition in the selection, the company spends about seven barrels per week.

We’re actually the first account in North America for Stiegl beer, said Pohlman. Stiegl also makes refreshing radlers that lower ABV by mixing beer with grapefruit or lemon juice.

The next time you’re looking to get away from Summit or Eagle County, head to Prosit and let your taste buds whisk you away to Bavaria.

Ein Prosits’ location in Avon offers beer, kids, live music, and an inviting patio.

Daily File Photo

Jefferson Geiger is the Arts and Entertainment Editor-in-Chief of Summit Daily News and Editor-in-Chief of Explore Summit. Have a beer question? Email him at [email protected] .