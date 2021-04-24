Beyonce’s lemonade 5th anniversary celebration is heartfelt





It’s been sort of five years since she sang about Becky with her beautiful hair and her ladies training, so to mark the milestone, Beyonc celebrated Lemonades birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday April 23. I’m grateful that this body of work resonated so deeply with so many people, the 28 Grammy Award winner captioned a collection of stills from her 2016 visual album. I’m so grateful for all the beautiful souls involved in creating one of my favorite works of art. She continued with inspirational words, writing, As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue to heal, love, forgive and uplift. The singer then concluded with a wish for her followers to find joy again today. Naturally, the Beyhive also joined the party, as the post racked up over 3.8 million likes and 33,000 comments in just a few hours. Lemonade, which included the tracks Sorry, Hold Up and Formation, also featured other artists such as Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Jack White and James Blake. In tandem with the fall of triple platinum albums on April 23, HBO broadcast an hour Lemonade special, with videos touting cameos from Zendaya, Serena Williams, Winnie Harlow, Amandla Stenberg and even Beyonc’s daughter, Blue Ivy. The critically acclaimed project also went on to win two Grammys of his nine total nominations in 2017, many saw it as a blatant snub in addition to a Peabody Award win and four Emmy nods. The lightness perceived at the Grammy Awards did not seem to bother the singer in the end. I started looking for a deeper meaning when life started to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success seems different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is actually a gift, Beyonc said in response to a fan question about the price reductions in Its January 2020 issue. She explained that miscarriages, motherhood and being reborn in her relationship with husband Jay-Z have changed her quest, noting that it’s hard for me to turn back the clock. Being number one was no longer my priority. My real victory is to create art and a legacy that will live far beyond me. It is fulfilling. Indeed, the notoriously private musician has explored several of these personal issues on Lemonade, taking listeners and viewers on an emotional roller coaster journey through what many believe to be Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity to ultimate forgiveness. (The rapper admitted to cheating on Beyonc in 2017 New York Times interview, chatting in more detail with David Letterman the following year.) Beyond her own relationship, Beyonc explored various social issues, particularly those that affect black people, such as police brutality, and she featured Trayvon Martin’s mothers Eric Garner and Michael Brown (Sybrina Fulton, Gwen Carr, and Lezley McSpadden, respectively) in her visuals. Lemonade has rightfully earned its place in pop culture canon, and it certainly deserves to be celebrated on its fifth anniversary.







