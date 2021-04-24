Search | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Hopefully the clouds will separate long enough to see Monday’s full super moon. According to Almanac.comApril’s full moon is traditionally referred to as the pink moon and it is the first of two supermoons this year. That may not sound like a lot and it’s not when you compare it to last year – last year had twice as many.

The moon will rise just before the sunsets. On average, supermoons are about 7% larger and about 15% brighter than a typical full moon. However, unless you see both a regular full moon and a super moon side by side, the difference is very hard to notice. Either way, the moon always looks bigger when it is close to the horizon, this is called the moon illusion.

The Super Pink Moon won’t really look super pink or a hint of pink. This will be its usual golden color near the horizon and will change to a brilliant white as it rises. April’s full moon name derives from the first spring blooms of a wildflower native to eastern North America, commonly known as creeping phlox or moss phlox. It also went by the name of moss rose but was called Phlox subulate.

There are other names that April’s full moon passes. As Mars described the transition from winter to spring, April’s full moon names continue to describe the appearance of the springs. Like the Algonquins, a subgroup of Algonquians who live in Quebec and Ontario, they called it the Moon of Shattered Ice. While the Tlingit, the indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest of North America, called it the budding moon of plants and shrubs. The Dakota, Native Americans, called it the Moon when streams are navigable again or the Moon when geese lay eggs! The Oglala, one of the seven sub-tribes of the Lakota people, the Native Americans, called it the moon of the red grass appearing. Finally, some Lakota called it the Moon when the ducks return.

In addition to being an excellent source of astronomy, Almanac.com, is an excellent source for gardening. The site is actually called The Old Farmer’s Almanac. They give gardening tips based on the phase of the moon as well as a weather forecast – five years in advance, also partly based on the phase of the moon. They recommended dates for certain activities, again, based on the phase of the moon, although they have these items listed in lunar folklore. There are a few that seem reasonable, like when to plant crops. They recommend planting crops that grow above ground on April 18 and 19, while those that grow below ground should have been planted on April 8 and 9. Considering the effects of the moon on our planet, their recommendation to fish between April 11 and April 9 on April 26 also seems reasonable.

Others have me either skeptical or curious. For example, if you want to lose weight, they recommend that you start your diet on April 27, May 6, May 28, June 3, or June 8. The best days to color your hair are May 10, May 11, June 6, and June. June 7 and 8. The best days for straightening hair are April 28, April 29, May 26, May 27, or June 22. If you want to get your hair cut to promote growth, get it cut on May 22, May 23. June 18, June 19 or July 15. If you want to discourage growth with the cut, have it cut on May 5, May 6, May 10, June 6, or June 7. The best days to slaughter cattle are April 26, April 27, May 24, May 25, or June 20. The best days to start projects are May 12, June 11, July 10, August 9 or September 7. Finally, the best days to wean animals or children are April 27. , May 6, May 28, June 3 or June 8. (You would think a farmer would know.) These dates are for the whole year.

It has been over a year since I had my hair cut, one more month, especially if it will promote growth!

Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts, you would like to share an email to [email protected] with the subject line “Search”.

