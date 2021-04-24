17 foreign actors who played cameo roles in Bollywood movies





The Bollywood business in itself has become one of the major film industries on the planet. His popularity and grace captivated the eyes of the world crowd as well as Hollywood actors. This is probably why we see a lot of Hollywood stars who have indulged in cameo roles for Bollywood movies. In this newsletter, we bring you an inventory of these Hollywood stars who have played cameo roles in different Bollywood movies. 1. Sylvester Stallone in Kambhakt Ishq Sylvester Stallone is without a doubt one of the best actors possible to be successful in the Hollywood business. The world famous person made a small cameo position in Akshay Kumar with Kambhakt Ishq. 2. Brandon Routh at Kambakkht Ishq Brandon Routh, the superman actor portrayed the cameo position of a double stuntman, but even so Akshay Kumar in Kambakkht Ishq. 3. Ben Kingsley in Teen Patti Ben Kingsley is a Hollywood legend in himself. In 2010 he performed a task in Amitabh Bachchan with Teen Patti. Ben has served as a British mathematician, who invites Amitabh Bachchan to a premier online casino in London. 4. Barbara Mori in kites Mexican Attractiveness Barbara Mori portrayed the lead actress in Kite Star Hrithik Roshan. 5. Clive Standen at Namastey London Clive Standen starring in Akshay Kumar star Namastey London. He portrayed Katrina Kaifs’ boyfriend position as she after realizing her love for Akshay Kumar. 6. Tiffany Mulheron at Namastey London Tiffany Mulheron carried out a small post at Namastey London. She served as a friend of Imrans and later a wife in the film. 7. Christopher B. Duncan on my behalf is Khan Famous actor, Christopher B. Duncan options in starring Shah Rukh Khan, My name is Khan because then President Barack Obama. 8. Sarah Thompson in Raajneeti American actress Sarah Thompson starred as Ranbir Kapoors’ husband in her film Rajneeti, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal and Manoj Bajpayee. 9. Rebecca reproduces in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Rebecca Breeds played the role of Stella, the granddaughter of Australian technical coach Milkha Singhs throughout the Melbourne Olympics in 1956, in the film. It was she who danced with Farhan Akhtar on Slow Motion Angreza. 10. Lester Speight at International Khiladi The talented wrestler and actor, Lester Speight played the role of a fighter at Akshay Kumars International Khiladi. 11. Rachel Shelley in Lagaan The British guy turned actress starred as an English lady Elizabeth Russell starring Aamir Khan, Lagaan. 12. Paul Blackthorne in Lagaan Paul Blackthorne played a big role as Captain Russell in Aamir Khan’s star Lagaan. His effectiveness in the film was hugely appreciated at the moment. 13. Toby Stephens in Mangal Pandey: The Rising Toby Stephens played Captain William Gordon in Aamir Khan’s lead role, Mangal Pandey: The Rising. He played the role of Aamir Khan’s good friend in the film. 14. Marko Zaror to the Sultan Marko Zaror, the actor cum wrestler, portrayed the stance of a fighter fighting Salman Khan in the finale of his film, Sultan. 15. Alice Patten at Rang De Basanti British actress, Alice Patten, played the role of a documentary filmmaker named Sue McKinley but still Aamir Khan in her film, Rang De Basanti. 16. Denise Richards at Kkambakkht Ishq Famous actress Denise Richards romanticized with Akshay Kumar in her film, Kambhakt Ishq. 17. Brande Roderick in Out of Control Brande Roderick, the well-known actress, played the role of the American wife in the film, but still Ritesh Deshmukh.

