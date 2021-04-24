Why the ‘Shadow and Bone’ actor sounds so familiar





Actor Dean Lennox Kelly plays imposing Pekka Rollins in new Netflix fantasy series Shadow and bone, although many fans may recognize it from other shows over the years. Recently, Kelly is probably best known for playing Kev Ball in Shameless. Yes Shadow and bone earns a renewal, he’s likely to become an increasingly important character throughout the series. Kelly played the Gallagher family’s neighbor, Kev, in the original UK version of Shameless, from 2004 to 2013. He was credited as a senior cast member for the first three seasons and a recurring member for the rest, as the focus of the series shifted from family to family. As important as this role is, it is far from Kelly’s only major credit. The British actor has an extensive resume on stage, in film and on television, including a notable appearance on Doctor Who in 2007 starred in Jamestown from 2017 to 2019. For fantasy fans, this was all just preparation for the role of Barrel Boss Pekka Rollins. (Photo: THANKS TO NETFLIX) Pekka Rollins appears in just two episodes of Shadow and bone, but it leaves a strong impression. He is the dominant crime lord in the Kerch town of Ketterdam – especially in ‘The Barrel’, the slum-like neighborhood where we meet Kaz Brekker (Fredy Carter), Inej Ghafa (Amita Suman) and Jesper Fahey (Kit Young). Pekka is somewhat of a foil for Kaz, and will likely become more so if the series is renewed and continues the storyline outlined in the Six of crows duology. As it stands, Pekka appears on the show in order to bring home the cruelty of Ketterdam and the Barrel and give Kaz and his gang a clock to fight against. If they are not able to get out of town in time, Pekka will take on the position they are arguing for, and they will not be able to claim the immense prize. It’s the show’s elegant way of introducing characters and elements from the books that haven’t yet played into the story. For those new to the Grishaverse, Shadow and bone combines the stories of two series by author Leigh Bardugo: the Shadow and bone trilogy and the Six of crows duology. However, in his writing, the stories do not unfold simultaneously. There is a two-year gap between the end of the trilogy and the start of the duology, which means the incidents where readers were introduced to Pekka – let alone Kaz and his gang – would not have happened. here. Bardugo has been a part of the writers’ efforts to weave the two stories together without too much disrupting their carefully defined meaning, and so far the reviews have been good, even from die-hard fans of the books. Hopefully the series will be renewed long enough to access Pekka’s most important roles in the series. Waiting, Shadow and bone Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

