Hollywood school classroom quarantined after staff member and student tested positive

A Hollywood School staff member and kindergarten student have both tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days in what could be a case of school transmission of the novel coronavirus.

On April 23, Martha Ryan-Toye, District 96 Superintendent of Riverside Elementary School, after being told to do so by the Cook County Department of Public Health, decided to skip Hollywood’s only kindergarten class. School at distance learning for the next two weeks. This is the first time that an entire class in District 96 has transferred to distance learning since last September.

It may be more than what we need to do, but it seems like the right thing to do given the number of students who are in quarantine given their age and the level of activity in the classroom. kindergarten, said Ryan-Toye.

District officials learned that the staff member tested positive on April 21 and learned of the students’ positive result the next day.

District 96 did not disclose the name of the employee who tested positive, but the employee is believed to be showing symptoms.

Ryan-Toye said the classroom teacher will be providing distance education to her 16 kindergarten students over the next two weeks. Eight students have been asked to quarantine themselves due to exposure to people who have tested positive.

District officials say they don’t know if the staff member infected the student.

I don’t think the staff member exposed the classroom, Hollywood school principal Kim Hefner said. We have a staff member who contracted COVID and we have a kindergarten also with COVID.

But, Ryan-Toye said it was possible.

I will say for the first time that I questioned a possible transmission at school, said Ryan-Toye.

Ryan-Toye said she did not know how long the infected staff member had interacted with the students.

The staff member who tested positive is apparently one of the very few staff in District 96 who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Ryan-Toye has not confirmed or denied this, but the Landmark learned this information from an official in District 96.

Over 90 percent of the certified staff in District 96 have been vaccinated and only about ten staff have not been vaccinated. Ryan-Toye said the district has been told by his lawyer that he cannot demand that employees be vaccinated, but officials are investigating the matter in more detail.

This is currently a legal issue with vaccines as emergency use clearances, so the ability to mandate is still unclear, Ryan-Toye said. It is a policy that we must be very open to exploring.

The district has strongly encouraged staff members to get vaccinated and participate in a saliva test, and continues to do so.

Were at a very high percentage, but not at all, Ryan-Toye said. We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. Availability has really opened up, so that’s not our problem.

Ryan-Toye said she did not know if the infected staff member participated in the saliva test, but the kindergarten student who tested positive was identified through the saliva test. This student then had a diagnostic test that confirmed it.

District 96 School Board President Dan Hunt said the district has been told it cannot require employees to be vaccinated. Private employers can apparently require employees to be vaccinated before coming to work in person. But Hunt said it was concerning that a staff member may have infected a student.

I have a kindergarten child myself in Blythe, not Hollywood, Hunt said. It is really worrying. It would be my preference for teachers and staff working with my children to be fully immunized, but it is their choice if they do not want it. I can respect their choice in this regard.

David Barsotti, a board member, said he believed everyone should be vaccinated but was not sure the district could or should require it.

I think COVID-19 is a public health crisis, Barsotti said. We finally have something that is helping to mitigate and eventually eliminate this pandemic, so I think it’s in everyone’s best interests to get vaccinated.

Barsotti implored all students and district staff to participate in the saliva tests.

I think everyone in this district should participate in the saliva screening because it will help stop any kind of transmission at school, Barsotti said. We need to get this virus under control and part of that is to participate in this saliva test.

Board member Jeff Miller, who is leaving the school board next month, has been outraged that a staff member refuses to be vaccinated and continues to come to work and interact with the children.

No one has the right to endanger the health and safety of our students and other staff by entering when they are not vaccinated, Miller said. And not only the health of our students, but also of their families.

And, on top of that, we now have a situation where we had to shut down an entire classroom and therefore also jeopardized the education of these children. I don’t know what the legality is, but on the question of right and wrong, I firmly believe that it is not true.