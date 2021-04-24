Every actor and character confirmed for Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is set to begin filming soon. Here are some of the actors confirmed to star in the superhero movie.

The first oneAquamanfilm premiered in December 2018 with lukewarm reviews but commercial success. While the film’s plot and dialogue received criticism, critics praised Jason Momoa, the film’s tone and action, as well as the visual effects. The film grossed $ 1.148 billion at the box office, making it by far the highest grossing DCEU film.

A sequel soon became inevitable. In January 2019, Warner Bros. officially announced its development, with James Wan returning as director’s chair and Jason Momoa taking over the title role. But besides Momoa, who else is returning for Arthur Curry’s second adventure? Some actors, like Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson, have spoken of their comeback. Others, like Willem Dafoe and Randall Park, remain uncertain. And as the project takes shape, fans are learning little by little about this upcoming project.

6 Pilou Asbk to be determined

After making waves with his divisive portrayal of Euron Greyjoy over the past three seasons ofGame of thrones, Pilou AsbK’s career continues to grow. In April of this year, reports surfaced that the actor was in talks to join Aquaman 2. Warner Bros. has not commented on the casting report, so fans are still unsure what character he might play.

Pleasek joins Momoa as secondThronesalum in the DCEU. While his role remains a secret, previous actor credits likeSuzerain andThronessuggest the Danish actor could play a villain. It could be a Black Manta henchman or someone more significant.

5 Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus

Swedish actor, filmmaker and martial artist Dolph Lundgren played a small but central role inAquaman. He played King Nereus, the father of Mera and the leader of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel. He gets trapped in an alliance by Ocean Master through false promises.

In a recent interview in February this year, Lundgren said the sequel would begin filming this summer in London. “I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, filming in London, “said the actor.” And it hits theaters the following year, they hope. Lundgren went on to talk about his time shooting the first movie, calling it “very, very tedious, but (it’s) a different experience.” “

4 Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master

Actor, singer and certified “Scream King” Patrick Wilson left his mark as King Orm inAquaman.As the villain of the film, Wilson managed to make the character fun and entertaining while still acting as a menacing and worthy opponent of Momoa’s title hero.

Wilson has expressed interest in reprising his role as Orm, especially if longtime collaborator James Wan has returned as a director as well. His involvement in the sequel was confirmed last year during DC Fandome, and just four days ago the actor posted an image to Instagram revealing that he had started training for the sequel. a path of redemption similar to Loki’s in the MCU.

3 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta

Fresh from Emmy-winning role in hit HBO miniseriesGuardians, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return for Aquaman 2. He will once again play the role of Aquaman’s archnemesis, Black Manta. The previous film served as an introduction to the character and organized his return as the main villain of the sequel. Randall Park could also return as Dr Stephen Shin, but there hasn’t been a casting announcement yet.

Earlier this year, the actor shared a video on his Twitter captioned “Aquaman 2 prep. “The short clip doesn’t reveal anything about the upcoming sequel, but it does give some hope. And with production starting soon, nothing is stopping. Aquaman 2 to make its current release date of December 2022.

2 Amber Heard as Mera

Amber Heard will return as Mera in theAquamanafter. The actress, who played the role of Princess of Xebel in Justice League, Aquaman, andJustice League by Zack Snyder, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of herself in costume as Mera.

The photo is probably from the first film becauseAquaman 2 does not start filming until the summer. However, Heard’s appearance as Mera in the Knightmare sequence inJustice League by Zack Snyder, along with debunked rumors of her firing, make it clear that she will return as the only main woman in the sequel.

1 Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman

There’s noAquaman sequel without Jason Momoa. The actor’s charismatic performance redefined the character and is arguably the reason for the film’s overwhelming box office success. Momoa’s recent performance inJustice League by Zack Snyder received positive reviews, increasing the popularity of the character.

By James Wan,Aquaman 2 will be more severe and introspective. Wan also revealed that he will explore with more creatures and items, which he wanted to do from the first movie. Momoa also hinted thatAquaman 2 would be “bigger” and suggested that some of his ideas might lead to the final product.Aquaman 2 is set for a December 2022 release date, confronting it with the long-standing delayAvatar box office sequel. Only time will tell which of the two wins.

