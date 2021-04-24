From Regina King neon to Maria Bakalova’s Garden Party: 5 new fashion trends for spring





12:00 PM PDT 04/24/2021



through



Fawnia Soo Hoo





Hollywood celebrity stylists share their favorite looks for the sunny days, as seen on an awards season style designer quintet.

MARIA BAKALOVA IN GARDEN PARTY REVIVAL “Together, Maria and I wanted to be very romantic and very pretty,” explains Jessica Paster. For a March panel at the BAFTAs, Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee for Next movie Borat wore a flora and fauna themed Zimmermann dress with dreamy 3D appliques fluttering down the bodice and puffy sleeves that evoke a feeling of renewal for spring. Said Paster: “It’s nature. It’s beauty. It’s rebirth with butterflies.” REGINA KING IN THE MIGHTY NEON the One night in Miami director was in tune with longtime stylists Wayman + Micah in wanting to find a daring look to “pop” during her Saturday Night Live reception opening in February. “What says ‘spring’ more than color?” said the duo (via email), who landed on a sparkling floral change from David Koma to yellow highlighter. Comfort, however, remained the key. “We wanted to make sure she felt confident and looked like herself. It was an easy dress but still gave attitude.” DOMINIQUE FISHBACK IN WHITE WARM SUITING “Dom, she likes a little bit of edge,” says stylist Madison Guest, who has dressed the star for Best Picture nominee. Judas and the Black Messiah in a white Louis Vuitton pantsuit for his first Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. The monochrome suit, which she wore shirtless, is accented with vintage-inspired gold and purple buttons. Said Guest, “It pops up and grabs attention like a bright color, but it feels so much more effortless.” AMANDA SEYFRIED IN OLD HOLLYWOOD FLAIR UPDATED “If it was a cocktail, maybe mix a part of Garbo in The saga of Gsta Berling with two parties Liza Minnelli in Cabaret, and add a touch of Charlie Chaplin, ”says stylist Elizabeth Stewart of this glamorous, modern take on a Miu Miu tuxedo for the Critics Choice Awards. Seyfried’s crystal-embroidered ensemble also celebrates his role in Mank, for which she received the name of the best supporting actress. Said Stewart, “Marion Davies would have worn this look.” VIOLA DAVIS IN HAPPY IMPRESSIONS “Duro Olowu is one of my favorite designers,” Stewart says of the styling of the Ma Rainey’s black background nominated for star and best actress in a floral London designer dress for the NAACP Awards in March. Olowu’s vibrant print, combined with sculptural levels of ruffles, is especially exuberant for the season. According to Stewart, “It meets the criteria for ‘sparkle joy,’ which is a big spring trend probably as an antidote to the pandemic.” This story first appeared in the April 21 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







