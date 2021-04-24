Opening of Selfie WRLD in GR Tanger Outlets stores





GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WOOD) A new DIY photography studio has opened at Tanger Outlets in Grand Rapids. The owners say they want to give people a reason to be happy after a difficult year. “We wanted to open Selfie WRLD because I think people need to smile more,” said co-owner Ryan Loucks. “People are looking to get out. I know my wife was talking during COVID, one of the things she was missing was just having a reason to dress well, put on makeup, go out and have fun, and that gives people the opportunity to do. One of the Selfie WRLD photo setups at Tanger Outlets “We really felt there was a need for something like this in the Grand Rapids area,” said co-owner Kami Loucks. “It’s for everyone. It’s for a date. It’s for young and old, ”said Ryan Loucks. “So they can come in and have fun, smile, create amazing photos and memories with their family and friends,” said Kami Loucks. Selfie WRLD has over 20 unique backdrops specially designed for taking photos. They have everything from coffee to restaurants to fashion prison. Tickets cost $ 15 for ages 12 and under and $ 20 for all ages 13 and over. “It was just good for my soul to see how many people were having fun,” said Ryan Loucks. The couple say they hope it serves as a place where people can just let go. “We hope that when people are here they can just shed the weight of the world, the weight of their day, they can just have fun and leave feeling elated and have a great time,” Kami Loucks said. . You can buy tickets for Selfie WRLD Online.







