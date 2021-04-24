More than a third of California adults are fully vaccinated





More than a third of Californians 18 and older – 34.7% – are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a positive step in the effort to control the deadly virus in the state. So far, 57.8% of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Among residents aged 65 and over, vaccination rates are even higher: 86.1% have received at least one dose and 64.4% are fully vaccinated. California administered about 27.4 million vaccines – 79.5% of the doses it received – and an average of 365,686 injections per day. The pace of vaccinations in the state has slowed in recent days for the first time since their deployment, prompting calls from experts for more easily accessible vaccination options, as well as for more education and awareness for people who are suspicious of vaccines. A federal health committee on Friday recommended that healthcare providers resume using the unique vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, which had been linked to extremely rare cases of blood clots. “Alameda County and the City of Berkeley will align with other Bay Area counties and plan to resume use of our modest existing supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Friday. the county and city in a joint press release. . “We recognize that rebuilding confidence in the vaccine may take more time and education.” Also on Friday, California counties also reported 1,455 new cases of COVID-19, according to data tracked by this news organization. The state records an average of 2,031 cases per day over seven days. Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest hit in the state, reported 424 cases, followed by Alameda County with 306 and Sacramento County with 165. They were followed by Santa Clara counties. , Contra Costa and Riverside. The number of patients in hospital or in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases of COVID-19 has remained low in recent weeks after a massive surge during the winter. As of Thursday, 1,757 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases, an increase of 0.3% from the previous day. In early January, nearly 22,000 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. There were also 404 patients in intensive care beds with COVID-19 on Thursday, a drop of 7.1 from the previous day. As of January, there were nearly 5,000 patients in intensive care beds with the virus. The improvement in the number of hospitalizations has also been accompanied by the decline in death rates, which tend to lag behind trends in new cases. Counties reported 93 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday and the state now has an average of 68 deaths over seven days. Los Angeles County again led with 23 deaths, followed by Santa Clara County with 18 and Kern County with 10. They were followed by Orange, San Mateo and Ventura counties. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County has reported the most cases, adding 140 cases and 18 deaths on Friday for a total of 117,678 cases and 2,043 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Alameda County has reported 306 cases and three deaths for a total of 85,698 cases and 1,484 deaths. Contra Costa County has reported 135 cases and three deaths for a total of 67,435 cases and 771 deaths. San Mateo County has reported 31 new cases and four deaths for a total of 41,292 cases and 564 deaths. And San Francisco has reported 12 cases and three deaths for a total of 35,893 cases and 531 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

