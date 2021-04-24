‘Good Times’ actor Jimmie Walker on the first aspect of the series which became the ‘bane of Norman Lear’s existence’

On the classic 1970s TV comedy Good time, the show’s biggest draw and the reason for its popularity was its star Jimmie Walker.

Walker played JJ Evans, the eldest son of James and Florida Evans played by John Amos and Esther Rolle.

Even though executive producer Norman Lear supported the show, there was a part of it that Walker said. All in the family the creator struggled to accept.

Jimmie Walker and Janet Jackson from “Good Times”, 1978 | CBS / Getty Images

Some of Walker’s co-stars didn’t like working with him

The JJ Evans actor told theFoundation of the Television Academythat he and his on-screen parents did not have a friendly camaraderie on the show set.

I don’t remember saying a word to Esther the entire time she was there, Walker said. I think the same goes for John. We don’t talk anymore now, a little, but very, very little.

We have never been friends, we have never spoken. If you said at that time, call Esther and ask her [anything], I wouldn’t even have his number. We never spoke to each other. Only on the set.

Lear wished Amos and Rolle had been more welcoming to Walker

The producer of the show in his memories Even this I experience wrote about the show’s stars’ undisguised dislike of Walker, his acting style, and in particular his seemingly embarrassed catchphrases.

“JJ’s popularity with the predominantly black audience that came to the recordings was a friendly and cheerful distraction for the company, but a great inconvenience for the company. [Amos and Rolle]Lear wrote.

“Frankly, they hated it. And as sensitive to these good actors as he was, Jimmie knew how they felt and it tore him inside. This led to him being more of what they hated on the outside, to the point where the press began to label him as a stereotype.

RELATED: Good Times: What Fans Had To Say About Live In Front Of A Studio Audience

Lear hoped during the show’s run that Amos and Rolle would have kissed Walker more. In his opinion, their rejection of Walker as an actor caused an unrecognized break in the cast.

“If John and Esther had thrown their arms around this wild but tender talent and been grateful for what he brought to the show, Jimmie was so hungry for their respect and kindness that they might have owned the boy.” and help him to mature, to become more of an actor and less of a type, ”added the producer.

Lear really hated Walker’s “ JJ-isms ”

Walker created some memorable slogans in the series, such as “Dyn-no-mite” and “Well you know what can I say?” The actor said it was director John Rich who encouraged him to go all out by saying “Dy-no-mite!” as often as possible, much to Lear’s displeasure.

“This is where all hell broke loose,” Walker said. “Because we used to do that like two or three times a show, and Norman said, ‘I don’t know what that means, I don’t know what it is, I don’t know where it came from. , it’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. I hate that.'”

Lear campaigned to get rid of “Dy-no-mite!” The cast also hated the line and declined to be on stage when Walker said it.

“[Director] John Rich went to the mat for that, ”Walker continued. “He could talk to Norman like that; he said, “Norman, you’re a **** le. This thing works. It is fabulous. So what they did was to calm everything down, they said, ‘This will only be one show once. ”

Once a show was still too often for Lear, who was willing to get the word out once every other show, but Rich held on.

“’No, it’s going to be a one-time show,” Walker said quoting Rich to Lear.[‘Dy-no-mite!’] became the bane of Norman Lear’s existence.