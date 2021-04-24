In East Hollywood, tenants unite to fight evictions

Los Angeles Tenants Union Local East Hollywood Organizers (PHOTO: Shelby Eggers)

On the 1100 block of North Madison Avenue, a few blocks from Santa Monica Boulevard, where East Hollywood converges with Silver Lake, is the “fully renovated” Eleven55 residence. the the building is announced as being in a prime location and as an “enhanced haven of peace and an authentic living experience that is true to Los Angeles”. It’s an indiscriminate apartment complex in East Hollywood, and it’s been here since 1957. In LA, that means it’s stabilized rent.

We had no say in determining the value of these buildings, nor the people living in this building, even the elderly woman who has lived there since 1997. No gold, no unobtanium, no ancient treasure is left. were found under the concrete. It is not a designated historic place and to our knowledge no one has written famous music or been mysteriously murdered on this site. It’s pretty valuable because APPA Real Estate says so. It’s a small plot of land stolen from Tongva, a last vestige of potential profit that has yet to be dried up. So the tenants were told to get out, because there was money at stake.

Handwritten signs promising that “neighbors will defend themselves” against eviction in pursuit of profit. (PHOTO: West Valley People’s Alliance)

The investment firm APPA Real Estate was founded in 2013 yes the arbiter of the authentic life experience has been in this city for about eight years. Its founder and CEO is Aaron Marzwell, who previously worked as vice president of development at a New York-based private equity firm called CIM Group. Marzwell’s tenure was marred by salary violations, and the CIM group has been cited for illegal dumping of waste, prosecuted for discrimination based on sex and investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for various worker deaths. Like many failures on the East Coast, Marzwell went out to the west and started a new business with the same flu. At September 30, 2019, APPA Real Estate purchased the aforementioned N. Madison property for $ 4.1 million.

Marzwell has removed the mask, and his agitation is now both painfully lazy and brazenly obvious: he kicks tenants out of their homes so he can charge high market rates or tear down the building entirely. He takes on tenants and does it all on his own Marzwell is one of only two members of his company’s management team. Owners don’t need to legally disclose their names or connection to the property in this process, so Marzwell rushes to hide behind the APPA Real Estate title. The list only names KIG Capital, a property management and investment group. Right now you can move into a 750 foot one bedroom apartment $ 2,210 per month. If your head is spinning dealing with the massive population of our cities without housing and inflated rentsthis is what it looks like up close: greedy, banal, tragic.

A flyer created by the East Hollywood Local of the Los Angeles Tenants Union (courtesy EHL, LATU)

Residents of this complex came together to form the N. Madison Tenants Association. In collaboration with the local East Hollywood of the Los Angeles Tenants Union, these people are doing all they can to fight evictions and rising rents.

It might be just one unit, but it’s iconic of what’s happening in Los Angeles and across the country, says Ren, an organizer at LATU’s local East Hollywood who asked Knock to use only his first name due to the ongoing struggle. Ren estimates that rents in East Hollywood have increased by about 50% over the past five years. It was, historically, a low income neighborhood, because of redlining, divestment and racial pacts.

Marzwell initially offered cash for the keys to occupants of the 16 RSO units, while quickly revoking tenants’ access to their parking spaces and on-site storage units. For those who did not leave, he joined forces with KIG Capital to open two separate eviction cases. From the jump, the whole process was hasty and questionable: it involved evictions without fault, because the tenants had not violated their lease. The only way for a landlord to legally evict a tenant in California is to file an illegal inmate complaint and win a jury trial.

The N. Madison Tenants Association has become attached and organized around a single demand: to abandon these phony evictions. Marzwell chose not to do this, instead securing legal services from Dennis Block, a predatory eviction lawyer who founded evict123.com. Together, they formed a Voltron harassing the tenants.

Owner, founder of Eviction123.com and known tenant stalker Dennis Block (Photo via The Apartment Dealer)

The tenants wanted to protest directly at the owners’ house, according to our source. These people are sneaky, hiding behind different names and private equity firms. I mean, they filed those evictions in December, when Los Angeles felt like the COVID capital of the country. These tenants simply wanted to empower their landlord.

Members and allies of the N. Madison Tenants Association first came to the house in Marzwells on January 10th. He refused to go out or welcome the demonstrators. When people resumed the effort in February and showed up again to protest, Marzwell and Block filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, claiming that they feared for their lives and families. This request was turned down because once again Marzwell and his friends broke the rules. In addition to the lack of legitimate evidence, Marzwell and Block only notified people of this restraining order in English, despite the majority of tenants speaking Spanish. In addition, the trial named alleged participants who were not at the February protest, the defendants simply copied all the names from a previous petition regarding the use of parking spaces.

According to Ren, the sloppy execution and ironically base nature of the procedure is not a mistake in a cheeky SLAPP, or a strategic lawsuit against public participation. Marzwell and Block are mounting their careless bullying campaign against the organization’s efforts. Their actions are clear: if the tenants organize themselves in any way against the eviction, they will be bound by a comprehensive, costly and contentious system.

Last week, the LA City Council Housing Committee and the city attorney’s anti-harassment order for tenants, which codify illegal harassment by owners. Council members John Lee and Nithya Raman add conflicting amendments to ordinance, Raman wishing it was easier for a tenant to claim tenant harassment is happening and Lee’s amendment makes it harder for the tenant to prove the same claim. The bill will likely receive a full city council vote on April 28. But legislative protections are far from sufficient, according to Ren.

Once SB91 expires and the moratorium on eviction ends, there will be no codified protection for tenants. It is still an unfair and unequal capital-based housing system, they say, adding that the so-called moratorium in California was really just a legal defense. against eviction Marzwell was always free to open the eviction files and initiate the process. They will continue to harass tenants until they can no longer get away with it. We do not see the law as a level playing field.

Tenants march against unjustified and hostile evictions. (PHOTO: Easy Hollywood Local, LATU)

As of this writing, the battle continues: a vanity project and typical working days for KIG Capital and Aaron Marzwell, but a loss of livelihood for the N. Madison Tenants Association. Value calculations and tax projections are underway on people’s homes, with relatively thin resistance or protection. Its depressing cycle swings from one fraudulent LLC to another as neighborhoods are selectively plundered. Aaron Marzwell isn’t just obnoxious and isn’t a final boss. Ivy League college leeches and Paul Verhoeven sci-fi movie owners will reappear as long as the system induces profit at the expense of human dignity. Hyperlocal solidarity remains the only viable option. Organize your apartment complex, talk to your neighbors, join or support the East Hollywood Local, and present oneself in solidarity with the N. Madison Tenants Association.