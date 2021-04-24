Five Beauty Contests That Got Ugly, Entertainment News & Top Stories

From Miss Teen USA to Miss Universe, from Miss World Singapore to Mrs World Sri Lanka, beauty pageants are not just glamorous and sparkling sequin costumes.

Heavy is the head that wears the diamond crown, which is sometimes torn off. Other times scandals rock the competition scene.

Here are five memorable controversies over the beauty queen.

1 CROWNING GORY

The latest controversy on the beauty pageant circuit came earlier this month, when last year’s winner of Mrs World, a beauty pageant for married women, was forced to give up her crown after she removed one from Ms. Sri’s 2021 winner’s head. Lanka World.

The reason for the daring move? She claimed the winner was divorced, which is a violation of the contest rules.

Ms. Pushpika de Silva, 31, had just been crowned Ms. Sri Lanka World in Colombo, Sri Lanka, when Ms. Caroline Jurie, 28, the winner of Ms. World 2020, took the stage and announced that “there is has a rule that you must be married and not divorced “.

She added: “So I take my first step in saying that the crown goes to the first finalist.”

Ms de Silva then filed a police report against Ms Jurie and Sri Lankan model Chula Padmendra, who was on stage at the time, alleging that she suffered a head injury. Ms Jurie and Ms Padmendra were arrested and then released on bail.

Ms Jurie, who is Sri Lankan, remained defiant even after relinquishing her crown and posted a video on Instagram that said she “only wanted a fair scene”.

Meanwhile, Ms de Silva, a former Miss Sri Lanka World 2011, clarified that she was separated from her husband, not divorced.

2 TEEN TWEETS

Former Miss Teen USA 2016 Karlie Haydrew shot almost immediately after being crowned in August 2016 at the age of 18.

Tweets she posted in 2013 and 2014, in which she repeatedly used racist slurs and the N word, came to light, sparking outrage.

Even though social media at the time hadn’t yet coined the phrase “cancel the culture,” there were plenty of calls for the Texan to step down.

Another former beauty queen, Miss Teen USA 2010 Kamie Crawford, called her out for not cleaning up her Twitter account before becoming a public figure.

Contest organizers condemned Ms Hay’s “unacceptable” language, but stood by her despite the social media storm.

Ms Hay, now 23, issued a statement shortly after the tweets reappeared: “A few years ago I used inexcusable language and sincerely apologize for my actions. Thanks to a job. hardworking, education, maturity and thanks in large part to the brotherhood that I have come to know through competitions, I am proud to say that I am a better person today. “

3 RETURNING QUEEN

One of the biggest comeback stories in entertainment history, singer-actress Vanessa Williams (far right), 58, began her career becoming the first African-American woman to win the title when she was crowned Miss America 1984 (right) in September 1983..

But just weeks before her reign ended, a scandal erupted when Penthouse magazine revealed that it had purchased steamy nude photos of her and intended to publish them.

These photos were never meant to see the light of day, as they had been taken two years earlier, while she was working as an assistant photographer, and the photographer had assured her that the photos were only silhouettes, in which she was not identifiable.

Williams, then a musical theater major who had joined the competition for the US $ 25,000 award and to launch a career in entertainment, was forced to relinquish her crown.

Despite the unwanted exposure, the former beauty queen rose from her ashes to a long, award-winning career spanning music, television, film and theater. Best known for her Grammy-nominated hit ballad, Save The Best For Last, she did indeed have the final say in September 2015, when she served as chief judge for the same contest that made her feel ashamed.

Former Miss America general manager Sam Haskell also publicly apologized to her.

4 BOOMZ TIME

Miss World Singapore Ris Lowmay was stripped of her title in 2009, but her legacy lives on with her slogan “boomz”.

In a viral video, the 19-year-old used the word absurd, which has since entered the Singapore lexicon. There was also a racehorse named Boomz, following its destruction due to a previous conviction for credit card fraud.

Other words she was ridiculed for mispronouncing included “bigini” (bikini) and “leopard preens” (leopard prints).

Despite the bad publicity, she was named one of Asia’s 25 Most Influential People or Groups in 2009 by US network CNN’s affiliate website CNNGo.

Playing on her image as a sexual kitten, she became a condom ambassador and went on to star in a Singapore-made slasher film Justice Devil, which never made it to the big screen.

5 HOST OF EMBARRACES

Veteran American comedian-host Steve Harvey has slipped not once, but twice, into his role as host of the Miss Universe pageant, with his blunders broadcast to millions around the world each time.

In December 2015, he declared with great fanfare that Miss Colombia was the new Miss Universe when the winner was actually Miss Philippines.

In a scene that has since spawned a million memes, the crown was taken from the head of shocked Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez and transferred to that of Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

The 64-year-old first host of the contest added salt to the injury when he apologized on Twitter to “Miss Philippians” and “Miss Columbia”.

Showing grace despite the setback, Ms Gutierrez later wrote on Instagram: “Your fate is written for you. And my fate was this. I was able to bring happiness to my country after becoming Miss Universe for only a few. minutes.”

Four years later, at the Miss Universe 2019 fashion show, Harvey appeared to have done another boo-boo by revealing the winner for Best National Costume.

He announced that Miss Philippines was the winner while gesturing to Miss Malaysia, who was standing next to him.

Notably, Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon had worn an extravagant costume even by the standards of the contest. The lavish headgear outfit weighed more than half of her body weight and included tables laden with local food.

Despite her eye-catching costume, she did not win the award.

Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados, with her silver eagle-inspired dress and two birds perched on her shoulders, was indeed the winner, but the producers wanted Miss Malaysia on stage so she could give more details on her costume. .