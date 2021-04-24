Name drop | Miniature golf amusement center in Rantoul | Local News

Despite these snowy and cold weeks, spring has arrived and things are developing. And did not speak only, flowers, grass and butterflies.

In Rantoul, construction of a miniature golf course and family entertainment center has started just north of the new Rantoul family sports complex.

Travis Flesner, who is one of a group of seven people developing the project, said the mini-golf game will be finished in June, with work being completed in stages.

There will be two 18-hole courses. Nine holes of each form the perimeter and, combined, they create an 18-hole ADA-compliant course. Anyone with mobility issues can play.

He said a professional store, where mini-golf equipment, putters, balls, scorecards and clothing will be available, will also likely be completed in June.

There will be two multi-sport simulators that will offer golf swing analysis, PGA courses and competitions as well as over 30 golf options ranging from baseball to hunting, bowling and dodgeball.

The Fringe plans to host many leagues and tournaments, Flesner said.

An elevated observation platform with a view of the championship field will be included in a later phase of construction.

The building will cover 5,280 square feet. The entire Fringe project spans 3 acres. A groundbreaking ceremony took place last week.

Flesner said earlier that the facility would be ideal for people attending matches at the sports complex who are looking for entertainment, refreshments / food and to spend time between matches.

The Fringe will be open year round, with mini golf likely available from mid-March and as long as the weather permits.

Flesner said earlier that he and Jeff McKaufsky had a dream of opening a mini-golf course from high school.

Village administrator Scott Eisenhauer called The Fringe a great community story.

Two people who years ago drew miniature golf courses on napkins in high school are now making that dream come true.

He said village officials had hoped, speaking of the construction of the sports complex, that some community members would realize the potential and be ready to invest in their hometown, and he’s a perfect example of someone ready to take this initiative.

The other members of the development group are Flesners’ wife, Nikky; McKaufskys’ wife, Katie; Bill and Sandy Roos and Randy McKaufksy.

Flesner ventured into the sports complex, which opened for baseball and softball games last weekend. He was impressed.

It was definitely an experience, he said. You didn’t feel like you were in a small town like Rantoul because of the scale of the facility. It was possibly the best in the Midwest.

He said The Fringe is as much for the community of Rantoul as it is for those who visit the sports complex.

Fringes’s mission is to provide an upscale, safe and family-friendly entertainment venue for the community and visitors to Rantoul, said Flesner.

Preschoolers learn about butterflies

The children of Next Generation Preschool, Champaign, learned about the life cycle of a caterpillar, from a milkweed plant to a monarch butterfly.

The preschool and the Twin City Garden Club have established a pollinator garden at school in the past as part of their community engagement projects. The children’s display of the butterfly’s life cycle will be on display when the Garden Club holds an 8 a.m. to noon plant sale on May 1 outdoors at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on South Prospect Avenue.

Taylor Braastad, science teacher at Next Generation, said the preschoolers and the garden club have been teaming up for three years and every year there’s a different project.

Our program typically accommodates around 300 children aged 3 to 5 at any one time, said Braastad. All of our students are contributing something and reaping the benefits of this wonderful partnership ranging from weeding and watering the garden to writing poetry about plants and pollinators. Everyone has something to share.

She said one of the facts preschoolers are excited to learn is that butterflies taste with their feet.

We have a lot of fun running around outside and touching things with our toes to be like a butterfly.

UC at Work kicks off second season of the Prosperity Gardens partnership

The second full season of the CU at Work program begins this month.

The program will bring fresh produce to local markets and is a joint project of CU at Home and the Township of Champaign.

Prosperity Gardens Director Nicole Bridges recently led a tour of the grounds and buildings at 302 N. First St., Champaign.

It’s April, she said, and that means it’s time to start preparing the garden plots and planting seeds in the ground.

Last year, project participants built a dozen raised planters in the West Gardens, which will be used to raise a variety of crops for produce to use in daily bread soup cooking and farmers’ markets. .

We are extremely proud of the Prosperity Gardens project and the work our participants are doing, said Andrew J. Quarnstrom, Supervisor of the Town of Champaign Township. Our partnership with CU at Home has been key to our success, and the growth of the CU at Work program and Prosperity Gardens is extremely exciting.

Participants in the CU at Work program earn a weekly salary while working for the benefit of the community. To stay in the program, they are expected to be reliable and to seek accommodation and permanent work.

Churches to host the winter and summer markets

The last winter market of the season will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 1 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. A summer market follows later in the month in another location.

Susan Franklin, an organizer, said winter markets feature crafts, homemade baked goods, candles and soap, while summer markets feature these types of items as well as produce. and typically have between 20 and 25 sellers.

The Summer Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday beginning May 15 at Crossroads Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St.

Almost every Saturday we spotlight a local charity group / organization and help them with fundraising or whatever mission they might have (signings, food drive, raffle / ticket sales, whatever. they decide), Franklin said.

A customer loyalty card is also available to anyone who spends $ 20 from any vendor over a period for which he or she will receive $ 2 in Farmer’s Market dollars.

Garlic mustard

Not all plants that grow in the area are desirable. No, I wasn’t just talking about dandelions. Champaign County Forest Conservation District officials are asking for help getting rid of wild garlic mustard.

Lisa Sprinkle, District Forest Preservation Marketing Coordinator, said garlic mustard is an invasive species that will invade an area and threaten the native plant life around it.

Eliminating garlic mustard is a great reason to get out, breathe some fresh air, and help us in our mission of promoting native biodiversity, Sprinkle said.

Once the plant is uprooted, it should be removed from the area. The plant will continue to grow and produce seeds even after being removed from the ground.

You can drop whatever you choose into our designated burning piles or service shops, Sprinkle said.

Volunteers have already gathered to remove the invasive plant on Thursday, Earth Day. However, there are still two more opportunities to help from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Homer Lake Forest Preserve and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 5 at the Lake of the Woods bike path.

Sprinkle said volunteers are also urged to uproot the invasive plant themselves. There are maps of designated areas online.

Country chapel to resume concerts

Morey Chapel Church of Christ, rural Danville, will continue a tradition started before the year 2000 when it hosts a gospel concert at 5:30 pm tonight.

Begun in 1997 when member Mitch Bailey came up with the idea, concerts take place on the fourth Saturday evening of each March through October.

The concerts featured a range of solo, duet and group musical acts from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Some of the bands planned for this season are The Christian Cavaliers, The Padgetts, Judy Montgomery and Family, The New Jerusalem Singers and Sarah and Carey Collins.

The concerts are followed by a take-out meal and a purse. The public is welcome. Masks and social distancing will be necessary.

Group raises funds for autism aid

The Autism team from 137 schools in the city of Rantoul recently completed their district-wide fundraising project.

The team is made up of special education teachers, social workers, a counselor, a school psychologist, an occupational therapist and speech therapists.

The team strives to educate and accept people with autism.

They donated the funds raised to the University of Illinois Autism Program. TAP provides free services to RCS staff and students.