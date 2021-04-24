Opinion | The Power Brokers (mostly white) who run Hollywood













Diversity among academies board of directors Diversity on the Academy’s Board of Directors Diversity among academies board of directors Diversity on the Academy’s Board of Directors



For most of the Oscars’ 93 years, they’ve been anything but diverse. Their first decade passed without a single black candidate. In 1940, Hattie McDaniel became the first African American to win an Oscar for her supporting role as a maid in the 1939 film Gone with the Wind. (The award went to a separate hotel; film producer David O. Selznick had to ask for a special favor to get McDaniel into the building.) It took another 62 years for Halle Berry to become the first black actress recognized for a leading role, in 2002. Then it took another 12 years for Steve McQueen to become the first black director to win the Oscar for best picture, in 2014.

In 2015, the problem came to a head. The #OscarsSoWhite movement sparked a fierce debate over why the nominees and winners were almost entirely white. And the movement and hashtag have focused further scrutiny on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or AMPAS, which controls the Oscars. But unlike the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of 87 international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes (none of whom, it was recently revealed, are black), the demographic evolution of the Academies around 10,000 voting members is difficult to follow. The Academy is not revealing the identity of its full members, which has allowed its demographics to fly somewhat under the radar.

Membership in the group appears to reflect the upper echelons of power, mostly white, in Hollywood. In 2013, a survey of voters The Los Angeles Times, who went through the tedious process of compiling independent voters lists, found that 93 percent of its members were white, 76 percent were men, and the average age of members was 63. There were 6,028 voters that year; under pressure to diversify, the Academy has added around 4,000 members since then. In an email, the Academy said it has doubled the number of members of color and women in its ranks to 19% and 33%, respectively, but that its demographics are not fully complete.













Board of Governors of the Academy by category Academy Board of Governors by Category Board of Governors of the Academy by category Academy Board of Governors by Category



Changing such an institution is a slow process. Membership in the Academy works much like membership in any elite club: you must be invited. In addition to choosing nominees and winners, existing members also choose new voting members. To join, you must be sponsored by two existing members of the Academy, from one of its 17 branches. The heads of your branch review the candidates and then send them to the Board of Governors for a decision. The other way to join the Academy is to be nominated for an Oscar. Given the aforementioned lack of non-white nominees, this isn’t exactly a recipe for diversity.

In the absence of definitive data on Academy voters over time, one way to gauge progress is to look at the Academy’s three governors for each of the 17 branches, plus a more recently added expanded category. The academies website has listed its governors since 2014, when pressure increased for more transparency in its diversity efforts. (The Academy did not respond to a request to provide a list of governors until 2014.)

As you can see from this graph, in 2014-2015 only one governor, in the PR category, was a person of color. The category “governors in general” was added in 2016 to introduce a certain diversity in the ranks of governors, which now number 54. But apart from this category, the governors are still largely white.





9 of the 17 branches of the board did not have a single colored member in the past seven years.

Based on our analysis, nine branches have not had a single Governor of Color in the past seven years. No person of color led the editing, production, music, sound, visual effects, writing and makeup categories. For a while, no woman was at the top of the short film and sound categories, and women are not yet represented in the governors of the visual effects branch.

The whiteness of the industry can be seen from the Board of Governors through the nominees in certain categories. In fields such as publishing and music, the lack of diversity at a higher level goes hand in hand with a glaring lack of representation among the nominees. In others, like the directing, there’s a bit more diversity, in part thanks to Mexican directors like Alejandro Gonzlez Irritu, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarn, who have won Golden Statues in recent years.





In some regions, the lack of representation among governors coincides with limited diversity among candidates.

A takeaway? The protest works. Amidst the scrutiny of the past seven years, not only the board of governors has diversified, but also the candidates.

Director Ava DuVernay was elected to the Board of Governors last year. In addition to standing out as a black female director, the #OscarsSoWhite movement in 2015 was formed in part in response to the perception that her movie, Selma, and her cast have been snubbed, she’s dedicated the decade she’s been a part of the Hollywood establishment to changing what that means.





In some categories, governors and candidates have diversified over time.







Actor in a support role Actress in a main role Actress in a support role Supporting actor Actress in a leading role Actress in a supporting role Supporting actor Actress in a leading role Actress in a supporting role



As she told The Times earlier this week, diversifying her industry isn’t the way she enjoys spending her time the most: I’d like to be like my white male counterparts who only make beautiful, hand-made movies. hand.

But she rolled up her sleeves and got down to business, nurturing the next generation of black and female filmmakers by producing their films and promoting their work. Just as people did this extra work for my generation, they made it a little less difficult for us. And we should, hopefully, do that for the people who come after us, said DuVernay. I think it’s the decentralization of power in this industry. It is not a system that I created, but a system in which I work.