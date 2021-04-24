WWE fires employee who sent ‘care package’ to fired wrestler Mickie James





Wrestler Mickie James ignited fans’ anger this week when she posted a photo on social media of a “care package” that WWE apparently sent her after firing her this week. She sent the photo to WWE CEO Vince McMahon with the hashtag #WomensWrestlingMatters. James and several other wrestlers lost their jobs last week when WWE announced layoffs. WWE BODY SLAMS WALL STREET FORECASTS WWE Brand Director Stephanie McMahon responded that she was “embarrassed that you or anyone else is being treated that way.” “I apologize personally and on behalf of [WWE]”She wrote to James.” The person in charge is no longer in our company. WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque, also known as “Triple H,” said the company had taken Immediate action “after learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company.” James addressed the controversy one last time on Friday, saying she didn’t think the McMahons had anything to do with it. “I’m sorry that a thoughtless, deaf act cost anyone their job. But I’m not sorry I had the courage to make sure that never happens to anyone else in the future, ” James said Friday night. “I am rightfully grateful for my time in WWE and my entire career. I can’t wait to see what comes next.” CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Other wrestlers including Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Kalisto and others were also published April 15.







