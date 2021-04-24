Entertainment
Morning Music – Austin Daily Herald
Alex Arizpe shares his love of the accordion with fellow students, the community
On Thursday morning, the students lined up outside and waited to enter Ellis Middle School for a day of MCA testing.
But it was not so bad since his comrade Alex Arizpe provided entertainment in the form of his accordion. He performed a pair of traditional songs and for the first time sang along with one of the songs.
It was only his fourth public performance, but Arizpe enjoyed every moment of it.
I love music, Arizpe said. I have always loved the music of my youth. I like to play with [the accordion].
Arizpe comes from a family with a lot of music and he got his first taste of the accordion with the help of his uncle.
He showed me a song and I started practicing twice a day and for the family, Arizpe said.
However, Arizpe didn’t show up one day and started playing for the students. It all started with a conversation with Brandon Drescher, eighth grade algebra teacher.
We were in consultation and he had an accordion box, Drescher said. He started to explain how they play, the airflow we spent 20 minutes talking about the accordion.
After that, Arizpe performed in front of people for the first time, using it as an opportunity to break out of her mold.
I get nervous playing with people, but wanted to get out of my comfort zone and try new things, Arizpe said.
It didn’t take long though, and he was performing in front of more than just college students when asked to perform for the Austin Positive Action Coalitions’ recent Positively Austin event.
However, Arizpe said he still has a long way to go. He learned his first song in about a month, but there is more to playing the accordion, and with limited options in the area that can teach accordion, Arizpe turned to an online resource.
The things I learned are from YouTube, Arizpe said.
The self-taught musician understands what it will take to be fully proficient in the accordion and estimates that it will take around two years before he is truly proficient.
But each time he plays, Arizpe has become more confident in his skills and hopes to get to a point where he can buy different accordion children.
I’m getting more comfortable, says Arizpe. When I feel nervous, I just do it.
Going out and entertaining the students when they enter the building is more than providing something positive. For principal Jessica Cabeen, it’s a reflection of how the school nurtures its students in every way, not just in education.
It’s amazing, Cabeen said. It is a kind of vocation of leaders and teachers by giving the pupils the possibility of clearing their way. We have a lot of freebies that open up space for students.
