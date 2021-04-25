Crowds gather in Hollywood and Beverly Hills to mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day





On the very day that President Joe Biden became the first sitting US President to officially recognize the murder of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire a century ago as genocide, crowds took to the streets of the Los Angeles Saturday to mark the 106th anniversary of the start of the violence. To commemorate Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, American Armenians gathered for a march in the Little Armenia area of ​​Hollywood. At around noon, hundreds of people were seen in the Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue neighborhood, where a stage was set up on the roadway and people waving red, blue and orange Armenian flags, a Sky5 video showed. A crowd of protesters also gathered outside the Turkish Consulate in Beverly Hills. Beverly Hills Police announced at around 1:20 p.m. that Wilshire Boulevard was closed in both directions from La Cienega Boulevard to Stanley Drive. Hundreds of people also flocked to a monument perched in Montebello, where they laid flowers and prayed for the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed. The Los Angeles area is home to a large community of Armenian Americans who for decades have called on the US government to formally recognize the massacre as genocide. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti praised Biden’s statement on Saturday. “Today, President Joe Biden has made history by becoming the first US president to speak the truth about all the grim realities of the past and to recognize the undeniable fact of the Armenian genocide,” the mayor said. “This day is long overdue and 106 years are getting ready.” Today, @POTUS made history by telling the truth as the first US president to recognize the Armenian genocide. Armenian Americans have long been the conscience of honesty, justice and human rights. Let us join them in keeping the promise of “never again”.# OuiItsGénocide pic.twitter.com/LF8zxxKiIu – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 24, 2021



