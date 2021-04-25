Every Captain America Power Sam has what Steve Rogers doesn’t

Steve Rogers has always had an advantage as a super-soldier, but Sam Wilson’s new Captain America costume contains some powers unique to Sam.

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6, “One world, one people”.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally took possession of the Captain America coat in The Falcon and the Winter Soldierfinale, and he showcased several powers he now harnesses that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) never had. When Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag-Smashers attacked the RCMP summit in New York City, Sam had no choice but to embrace the role Steve had given him. Not only did he have the symbolic shield, but Sam also received a brand new costume made by allies in Wakanda. The long-awaited Falcon / Captain America hybrid suit showcased the long list of powers Sam will have at their fingertips.

Since Sam’s debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it was clear that the figure should not be underestimated. Despite his time using early versions of the EXO-7 Falcon wingsuit while fighting for the National Guard in Afghanistan, Sam was more than willing to fight in situations above his salary. This enthusiasm aligned him with Captain America before officially becoming a member of the Avengers. His costume and fighting skills made Sam an integral part of the team, but his internal mindset and moral code made him the perfect candidate to replace Steve as Captain America.

Although Sam has a lot of experience fighting the most dangerous enemies, he had the downside of not being a super-soldier. There was no doubt that Steve had a heart, but many physical powers flowed from the serum he received before his Captain America transformation. Thanks to the serum, Steve achieved improved strength, speed, physiology, intelligence and endurance. Equipped with his circular shield, Steve was a force to be reckoned with, and he would have been even more menacing if Sam’s new Captain America costume. Without the serum, Sam will have to rely on external technology, which doesn’t seem not be a problem considering his powers that Steve never had the opportunity to experience.

Wings / Flight

There was no doubt that Steve had his own arsenal of abilities ready as a super-soldier, but he would have benefited from the power of flight. The original Sam EXO-7 Falcon costume from The Winter Soldier turned out to be ingenious. Since then, the prototype has only been updated, but the experts at Wakanda have taken the wings to a new level. The wingspan alone with the Captain America suit seemed larger than previous versions, indicating that Sam had more control in the air. He could also reach point A to point B much faster than Steve ever did with his confidence in his wings.

Wing defense

Sam’s Captain America wings also had another advantage outside of flight. Based on the Wakandans’ involvement in building the new costume, it was presumed that the wings were made from Vibramium, which made them almost indestructible. With that, Sam laid out his defense during his confrontation with the Flag-Smashers in the city. When a falling helicopter exploded, Sam used his huge wings to protect his entire body. The wings were also able to defend against bullets and other weapons. In addition to the Captain America shield, Sam had an array of defense options.

Sam’s Thruster Push Charge

To bolster Sam’s Captain America suit, the Wakandans implemented several thrusters on the back of the updated EXO-7 Falcon wings. When the hostage truck was about to fall from several floors into an empty construction site, Sam came to the rescue. Without super strength, he couldn’t rely on his own power, so he used the thrusters in his wings to propel the vehicle upwards. The charged boost allowed him to put government officials to safety without the need for super-soldier serum abilities. This then helped Sam find some extra raw power when battling super soldiers like Karli.

The new Redwing

The first Redwing featured in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier served as a key resource for Sam until Karli destroyed the drone. Luckily, the Wakandans provided Sam with a brand new Redwing device built into the modified Captain America suit. While this version had all of the abilities of Sam’s former tech sidekick, the advanced drone had some advancements. The main aircraft was equipped with two smaller drones that Sam could fully control. The updated Redwing also had the power to scan the faces of helicopter occupants to identify anyone with a history of theft. Steve was forced to rely on his own information or information gathered from his allies instead of having a mobile tech drone.

Arm gauntlets

From his time as a Falcon, Sam had been equipped with arm gauntlets on his wrists. Although they were previously used as weapon systems, the new gauntlets incorporated into the Captain America suit served a more practical purpose. The reinforced material that acted as gauntlets was presumably meant to protect Sam when he grabbed the shield when he retrieved it from the air. Gauntlets have also been shown to cushion the blow when taking hits from enemies. Steve never wore any type of gauntlet and instead attached himself to gloves.

Heat sensor glasses

Sam always wore a pair of combat glasses when wearing his Falcon costume. Since then, however, the glasses have been upgraded to include a Field Communicator to allow communication with Redwing. More recently, Sam has shown the ability of the glasses to track enemies using the built-in heat sensors. When Georges Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) used smoke grenades to allow Flag-Smashers to escape, Sam used to heat sensors to determine which area the group was heading into. Steve never used any type of glasses when fighting as Captain America.

Step tracking

In addition to the heat sensors, it was revealed that Sam’s glasses had step-tracking capabilities. Following Karli and his faithful followers towards the end of The Falcon and the Winter SoldierThe series finale, Sam was able to identify their tracks to find the direction in which they rushed. As the pieces were separated in a warehouse, Sam went after Karli while Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) chased down the other Flag-Smashers. Steve, on the other hand, was reportedly forced to use other forms of tracking during his time as Cap.

