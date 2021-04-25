Khlo Kardashian thanks Biden for officially recognizing the Armenian genocide | Entertainment

“Thank you for honoring the stories, pain, suffering and loss of the Armenian people,” Armenian-born reality TV star and entrepreneur written on Instagram. “Today we pay homage to our ancestors on Armenian Remembrance Day.”
Biden, risking a potential rift with longtime regional ally and NATO partner Turkey, issued a statement marking the 106th anniversary of the start of the massacre.
“Every year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again,” said Biden in his statement, which Kardashian posted on his Instagram Story.
“Today, as we mourn what has been lost, let us also turn our eyes to the future – to the world we want to build for our children. A world free from the daily evils of bigotry and intolerance, where human rights are respected, and where everyone can live their lives in dignity and security, ”said Biden.
“Let us renew our common resolve to prevent future atrocities from happening anywhere in the world. And let us pursue healing and reconciliation for all the people of the world.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that Ankara completely rejects Biden’s use of the term “genocide”.
“We are not going to learn lessons from our history from anyone. Political expediency is the greatest betrayal of peace and justice. We completely reject this statement which is based solely on populism,” he said. declared. via Twitter.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Saturday offered his condolences to the “Ottoman Armenians, who lost their lives in the difficult circumstances of the First World War”.
After Biden made his statement, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, issued a statement condemning his use of the term “genocide”.
“We absolutely reject the fact that the Biden administration called the events of 1915 ‘genocide’ and do not accept it,” the statement added, which added: “It is wrong and damaging to label the events of 1915 as something other than a tragedy. “
Members of the Armenian diaspora in the United States, including celebrities like Cher and Kim, Kardashian’s sister, were frank in calling for official recognition of the massacre.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who is part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan also posted photos of his 2015 visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
“In 1915, over 1.5 million Armenians were slaughtered and tortured,” Khlo Kardashian wrote. “Thanks to President Biden for acknowledging the genocide that happened 106 years ago.”
The number of Armenians killed has been disputed. Estimates range from 300,000 to 2 million dead between 1914 and 1923, with all casualties from the Ottoman Empire. But most estimates – including one in 800,000 between 1915 and 1918, made by the Ottoman authorities themselves – are between 600,000 and 1.5 million.
Whether due to murders or forced evictions, the number of Armenians living in Turkey fell from 2 million in 1914 to less than 400,000 in 1922.
The Turkish government registered complaints when foreign governments described the event, which began in 1915, as “genocide”. Turkey maintains that it was war and that there were losses on both sides. The Turkish government puts the Armenian death toll at 300,000.
CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.
