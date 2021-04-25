Scott Rudin resigns from the Broadway League





11:07 am PDT 04/24/2021



through



Sharareh Drury





The producer apologized for his behavior and revealed his resignation from the national trade association in a statement to the “ New York Times ” on Saturday.

Scott Rudin will resign from the Broadway League. The producer revealed his resignation from the national trade association and apologized for his behavior in a declaration to the New York Times the Saturday. “I know that apologizing is by no means sufficient,” Rudin told the Time. “Taking a step back, I intend to work on my problems and do so fully aware that many will think it is too little and too late.” Hollywood journalistconfirmed Rudin’s resignation with a representative from the Broadway League. The declarations of the producer followHollywood journalistThe April 7 cover story in which former staff members spoke out publicly to share allegations of Rudin’s abusive and aggressive behavior over several years. Rudin responded to the allegations by issuing a statement forThe Washington Postnoting that he plans to “take a step back” from Broadway productions following the allegations. “Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, both directly and indirectly,” Rudin wrote. “After a period of reflection, I made the decision to step back from active participation in our Broadway productions, effective immediately.”







