How Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ role was kept a secret





Julia Louis-Dreyfus has just revealed on social networks how Marvel was able to keep her role as Val a secret in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has just revealed on social networks how Marvel was able to keep its role a secret in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Now that the show has just ended, viewers have discussed all of their favorite twists and unexpected characters that have appeared. One of these characters was Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Louis-Dreyfus. In the last two episodes, she recruits John Walker and offers him a role as an American agent. Val didn't have much to do on the show but the ending promised audiences would likely see her again. No one knew that Louis-Dreyfus was going to be on the show, which is pretty incredible since that information hasn't leaked. It would have been major news knowing that such a prolific actor was going to play a role in one of the biggest franchises in the world. Of course, Marvel is well known for keeping its secrets and swearing its actors to keep it a secret. The most famous, during the filming of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the actors were given partial scripts, heavily written scripts or fake scripts entirely just to keep the secrets of the films. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Marvel was able to keep such a big secret, but how did they do it? Louis-Dreyfus finally took to Twitter and showed how it was done. In order to sneak her in and out of the set, they made her wear a black cloak to hide her identity. It might sound a bit dramatic, but again Marvel is well known for using such spy tactics to keep spoilers from leaking and it seemed to work. Val's role in the MCU's future is uncertain; However, the character has a long history in the comics, dating back to the 60s. She was a talented Spy and S.H.I.E.L.D operator until she crossed paths with them and started serving Hydra, becoming known as Madame Hydra. She even has a long romantic history with Nick Fury. It's unclear if Marvel will be using it as a background, but they have a lot of material to work on. Ever since Val recruited John Walker, she might be interested in starting her own superhero squad like what Fury did, except maybe to do more harm than good. Louis-Dreyfus is such a big name that it would be a shame to waste it on such a small role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that is why it is likely that the public will see it a lot more. Since his beginnings were meant to be Black Widow before the release dates get mixed up, that will be the next time audiences meet the character. It will be interesting to see what more Val has up his sleeve.









