First-time director marks Anthony Hopkins for Oscar nominated film

Theaters may be closed but there is still time to watch the 2021 Oscar nominated films (before the Oscar ceremony on Sunday April 25), including the film The father, with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

“I am truly grateful to receive this recognition,” said director Florian Zeller. Yahoo Canada. “I take this as an encouragement and of course I think the joy is even more powerful in that context because I think it’s not the best year to release your first movie.”

The father is based on the play of the same name, written by Zeller. Simply put, the story runs through the relationship between Anthony (Hopkins), who suffers from dementia, and his daughter Anne (Colman), but it’s so much more. The father is far from linear as Zeller takes the audience through a maze of changes and shifts, so Anthony tries to figure out what’s going on and moving around him, so does the viewer.

“I kept the play’s narrative, which is basically trying to tell the story from the inside and put the audience in a unique position, as if they were walking through a maze,” Zeller explained. “I think they were disoriented, like they were in the main character’s head.”

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in “The Father”, (Elevation Pictures)

“I did not want The father to be just a story, I wanted The father to be like an experience, an experience of what it might mean to lose everything, including your bearings, as a spectator. “

While you might think that a story’s transition from the stage to the screen would allow the filmmaker to expand the set, part of this “maze” is that things seem to change, almost playing tricks on you, in the process. confined space of Anthony’s apartment.

“I remember when I started to write the script, for example I [drew] the layout of the apartment as if it was one of the main characters, and I made the decision to shoot in the studio so that as a filmmaker in a studio you can do whatever you want, you can remove a wall, change the proportions, the colors, ”Zeller explained.

“At the beginning of the story we are in Anthony’s apartment, there is no doubt about it, we recognize his space, his trinkets, his furniture, and step by step always in the background, he there are a few small changes or small metamorphoses … You don’t really know where you are or where you are no longer. For me it was a way of seeing this whole as a maze and not feeling lost, but to make you feel that sense of disorientation. “

Zeller found that people were really connected with a father-daughter relationship’s journey in managing dementia. Zeller said he was raised by his grandmother who started suffering from dementia when she was 15.

“It wasn’t about telling my personal story, but rather trying to share those emotions,” he said. “When the play was first on stage … people would wait for us after every performance, not to say congratulations, but just to tell their own story.”

“It’s also her daughter who tries to do her best because she is a loving girl, but she doesn’t know what to do anymore … [are] no good answers. She is at that point where she becomes the mother of her own parent, and it is so difficult and painful. “

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in “The Father”. (Elevation photos)

‘The greatest actor alive’

It’s no coincidence that the main character’s name is Anthony, Zeller always envisioned Hopkins in the role.

“It’s true that when I wrote the screenplay I had Anthony in mind, because I think he’s the greatest actor alive,” said the director and playwright. “To me it’s clear he’s so powerful and intense but he’s also very humble and generous.”

“He was really there to serve something else [other] then himself, to serve the story in the service of emotions, and in a way, he really allowed me to make exactly the feeling that I had in mind … Olivia Colman is the same, of elsewhere. They’re amazing actors, sure, but they’re also wonderful human beings and that’s important, and I think the movie is what it is because of that. “

This is not the end of Zeller’s star-studded cinema. Earlier this month, it was announced that his piece The son will receive the treatment of the film, starring Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.