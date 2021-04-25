John Cena Asks For A Peacemaker Costume With A “ Shit Drop ” Feature





Peacemaker’s John Cena jokingly asks James Gunn for a special request for his Peacemaker costume to help him with his future empanada meal scene.

Ever since John Cena started promoting HBO’s upcoming series MaxPeacemaker, the former WWE Champion turned action star opted to appear in TV interviews in his peacemaker costume. What started as a joke for Cena quickly became a preference, with the director James gunn confirming that Cena even brought home a uniform just to take a nap. For his birthday, John Cena made a special request to Gunn and thePeacemaker team on Twitter, requesting an additional “shit drop” feature to his Christopher Smith / Peacemaker costume. RELATED: Peacemaker: John Cena Is On The Run In New Set Photos Cena wrote to Gunn: “They say timing is everything, and seeing as I maybe ‘borrowed’ a few #Peacemaker costumes, we can now have a wardrobe to make new ones in a size. bigger, oh and please recommend them to install a #Poopmaker empanada poo chute. “ theF9 The star’s playful request was in response to Gunn teasing Cena, he might have to face empanadasagainIn honor of Cena’s birthday, Gunn revealed that Episode 8 ofPeacemaker will show his character eating and he decided it would be empanadas. RELATED: Suicide Squad’s Peacemaker Spinoff Launches Riverdale, For All Mankind Albums Gunn’s choice of empanada was a playful shot at Cena, regarding an upcoming scene in The suicide squad. Previously, Cena shared on the set of 2021 The suicide squadhe asked Gunn if his character, Christopher Smith, could eat an empanada in one bite. Cena thought at first, “Oh, that would be funny to eat the whole empanada, throw the stuff over the shoulder and the guy grabs it. It’s going to be awesome. Everyone’s going to think that ‘ is great!” “ However, the star had to do 40 takes of the stage, which resulted in him eating 40 whole empanadas in one day – calling it the “hardest shot” of.The suicide squad. RELATED: Peacemaker: John Cena DC Show Adds Walking Dead, Schitt’s Creek Alums Peacemaker Expands the world Gunn created for the upcoming DC Extended Universe movieThe suicide squad. While the plot of the eight-episode HBO Max series is being kept under wraps, Gunn has previously said that the show “is an opportunity to delve into current global issues through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and the biggest asshole in the world. “ Written and produced by James Gunn, Peacemaker stars John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang and Christopher Heyerdahl. The eight-episode series will arrive on HBO Max in January 2022. KEEP READING: Peacemaker: HBO Head Reveals John Cena’s DC Series Release Window Source: Twitter Falcon and Winter Soldier: How [SPOILER] Could be linked to a secret invasion

