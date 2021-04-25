Keanu Reeves was told he would never do well as an actor, right before he was kicked out of school

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors of our generation. He is the best example of a celebrity who manages to stay down to earth, despite his status.

But even though he’s one of the most cherished celebrities, his performing arts school once told him that he would never be successful as a professional actor. Due to their lack of confidence in Reeves, the school expelled him immediately.

Keanu Reeves discusses ‘lines’ at New York Comic Con 2017 | Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves struggled in school

Reeves is a brilliant thinker, but he admits he struggled a lot in school. Not only does he suffer from dyslexia, but he also has difficulty concentrating on the subject.

When he was a teenager The matrix The actor auditioned for a performing arts school and was shocked when they accepted him. But over time, he admits he struggled to fit in with his peers. Because Reeves was constantly asking questions, he was considered a boring student.

“I went to performing arts school, but I didn’t enroll,” Reeves admits, according to his unauthorized biography. “I have had conflicts and run-ins with the staff and the manager, and I don’t agree with any of them.”

Reeves goes on to explain that he was “one of those ‘why’ kids.”

He says, “I asked too many questions, about everything.”

‘John Wick’ actor kicked out of school and told there was no future for him

Keanu Reeves | Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

According to Reeves, he was kicked out of his performing arts school because they saw no future for him as an actor.

“His dismissal is believed to be due to his inability to concentrate and his asking too many questions. Ultimately, they saw no future for Keanu as a professional actor or, for that matter, much of a future in any aspect of his life.

“It was a terrible letter to receive, saying you can’t go back to school next year,” Reeves says. “Being invited to leave was very upsetting.”

Fortunately, Reeves didn’t need anyone’s approval to bring his dream of becoming an actor to life. So instead of listening to the discouragement of school, he took a chance and moved to Hollywood. Despite the odds against him, Reeves was able to find work because of his star quality.

Keanu Reeves has been asked to change his name

1987: A young Keanu Reeves, star of “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” | George Rose / Getty Images

The first day Reeves moved to Hollywood, his agent asked him to change his name. Unfortunately, he was told that his name was too “ethnic”.

“So I get there, and my manager and agent say, ‘It’s great to see you, but we have to change our name,’” Reeves says in his bio. “They did it the first day I arrived in town.

So when Reeves learned he could come up with his own stage name, he decided to play around with his agent by coming up with the silliest names possible. The names he coined were “Chuck Spandin” and “Templeton Page Taylor”.

It’s safe to say that staying with “Keanu Reeves” was the best option for him.