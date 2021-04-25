The world is isolated. New Zealand band perform in front of 50,000 fans – The Denver Post

AUCKLAND, New Zealand singer Matiu Walters smiled as he watched over 50,000 wet but delirious fans and said these magical words: So what’s going on at Eden Park?

While much of the world leans in, the Six60 group performed in front of huge crowds in New Zealand, where social distancing is not needed after the nation eradicates the coronavirus. The group tour finale on Saturday night was billed as the biggest concert in the world since the start of the pandemic.

Equally important for a group that met while playing rugby in college was being able to play the first ever concert in the famous Eden Park rugby stadium. And ending up at the top of the world’s music came as a twist for Six60, which enjoyed unprecedented success in New Zealand but whose overseas forays ended without the breakthroughs they sought.

Saturday’s set by the five-piece group included powerful cameos from military musicians in front of the country honoring its war dead on Sunday, and Maori performers who sprawled out on stage as the group switched to vocals in the native language.

One fan, Lucy Clumpas, found it a surreal experience to be surrounded by so many people after spending the last year experiencing endless lockdowns in Britain.

It’s very important for us as humans to be able to come together and sing the same songs together, ”she said. “It makes us feel like we are part of something,

Walters, the lead singer, said they desperately want their musician friends around the world to be able to perform live performances again.

We know what it is to be locked out. It was bad. And we didn’t know if we could play concerts again, ”he said in a pre-show interview. “But we are lucky, for a number of reasons, here in New Zealand.

Guitarist Ji Fraser said the reception they received on the road for their summer tour was incredible.

It was amazing how fanatic and excited people were to be out there and see live music, and see something pull them out of a long and brutal year, he said. he declares. It was very special.

Walters said they feared something might have happened and their concerts could have turned into super-broadcaster events. But he said there wasn’t much to do except play by the rules and follow government guidelines.

The group formed thirteen years ago after they started playing in their rugby locker room, making their concert on the hallowed ground of the All Blacks nations rugby team feel like they’ve come full circle.

The group had been pushing for civic rules to be changed to allow concerts at Eden Park, but not all neighbors were happy.

One of the people who opposed it was former Prime Minister Helen Clark, who said at the time that the concerts would represent an invasion of home noise.

But people wanted it. And people have spoken, Walters said. The singer added that Clark would have been greeted at the concert. Six60 is for everyone. And maybe if she came and had fun, she would change her mind.

Developer Brent Eccles said they only got permission to use the site at the last moment.

And we thought, how crazy are we? he said. And the answer was, well, pretty crazy. So let’s do it.

It was an intoxicating rise for a band that started out as a cover band of party students. Their style has evolved and remains difficult to define, mixing elements of reggae, pop, rock and soul.

Bassist Chris Mac said their fans are now spanning the rich and the poor, the young and the old.

Have been very lucky to have become the soundtrack of people’s lives. Weddings, funerals, birthdays, engagements, ”he said, before laughing. “You know, gender revealing parties, which are all the rage.

As the group’s popularity increased in New Zealand, it became a kind of sport for critics to hit them because they were too bland. Walters said criticism of success remained a problem in New Zealand and was something that bothered him at the time. But he said it also energized the group.

We’re very serious about music, he said. It is important for us to express an emotion and tell a story, and for our songs to be healing and magnetic for people. Because it is no coincidence that 50,000 people were playing.

The band tried to gain more recognition overseas, even though six months in Germany and a US recording deal both ended in disaster, as a behind-the-scenes documentary from Six60 relates: Till The Lights Go Out.

But the group is ready to give it another chance, with a tour of Europe and the UK slated for November. They hope that by then there will be many more places in the world where huge crowds can gather singing.