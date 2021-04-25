Luxury 24k Gold Vape Brand Celebrates Hollywood’s Biggest Night – Hollowtips Products To Land In Nominee’s Gift Bags | New





ANGELS, April 24, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –For nearly 20 years, marketing firm Distinctive Assets has independently assembled lavish gift bags for top Oscar nominees, and this year the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags will include at new products from Hollow ends, an innovative cannabis brand based in Angels. The nominees for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director will receive one of these personalized 6-figure gift bags whether or not they win. a price. The gift bags of the “Everybody Wins” candidates would have a value greater than $ 200,000. Hollowtips Gold Plated Vape Cartridges feature their Delta 9 “Water Clear” THC Distillate, inhalation activated design, and patent pending air bubble heating chamber that provides a more satisfying vaping experience. “As we continue to grow our brand and expand our presence across the state and hopefully soon beyond, Hollowtips is thrilled to partner with Distinctive Assets and be a part of this classic. Hollywood tradition for the second year in a row, “CEO of Hollowtips Michael tu mentionned. “We celebrate style, creativity and innovation in everything we do at Hollowtips, and we hope the nominees appreciate our products as much as we appreciate their wonderful contributions to the film industry.” The “Everybody Wins” nominee gift bags are in no way affiliated with OSCARS or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. AMPAS does not assign, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets want there to be any association in the media between the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags and OSCARS or the Academy. Hollowtips offers eight cartridge flavors as well as two stylish drum options, the “Mini Deuce Deuce” and the “Monogram Pen”. The company takes pride in not only the clarity and potency of its distillate, but also in providing premium cannabis products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality. Hollowtips products are currently available in 26 dispensaries across California. ABOUT HOLLOWTIPS: Founded in 2018, Hollowtips LLC is a new innovator in the cannabis industry. The inspiration was to offer consumers a brand of better quality products than what they are used to in the market. the AngelsThis company proudly launched its range of high-end vape cartridges comprising a patented air bubble chamber, a transparent Delta 9 THC “Water Clear” distillate and a 24K golden finish. They also offer clothing and lifestyle products, as well as other high-end accessories that complement the brand. Hollowtips products are available at various licensed dispensaries throughout the state of California. For more information, please visit: https://hollowtips.com. ABOUT DISTINCTIVE ASSETS: Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company providing celebrity placement, product introduction and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry. Distinctive Assets has spearheaded the proliferation of awards and offers an impressive number of prestigious events that include the GRAMMYs, Latin GRAMMYs, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. Distinctive Assets’ services also include celebrity bootstrapping, corporate giving, event production, public relations, product development and strategic marketing. From Fortune 100 companies to start-ups, clients benefit from personalized marketing solutions that leverage unparalleled experiences as well as access to top celebrities, top events, influential media and strategic partners. MEDIA CONTACT: Tran ngo [email protected] +1 6268173494 Facebook SOURCE Hollowtips

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos