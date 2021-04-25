Mortal Kombat (2021): the 10 best characters

Given that Mortal combat is one of the most beloved video games of all time, it’s no surprise that there is so much excitement surrounding the new movie reboot. Fans were eager to see a bloody version of this story featuring some of their favorite characters from the game and the movie delivered on both fronts.

Every fan has their favorite characters from the games, but the movie could change, so one wonders who the friendliest fighter in the franchise is. From heroes to villains, there are characters who are disappointments as well as others who exceed expectations.

ten Shang Tsung

As the movie’s big bad, it makes sense that Shang Tsung is the easiest character to hate. After all, his goal is to conquer and enslave Earth and he doesn’t even follow the rules of Mortal Kombat, choosing to attack Earth fighters whenever he wants.

However, apart from being evil, Shang Tsung isn’t a very interesting character either. He just stands there threatening the people while sending his minions to do all the fighting. Maybe if he got into the action a little more, it would be easier to invest in him.

9 Kano

Australian mercenary Kano is a somewhat difficult character to pin down. He’s meant to be unkind and vulgar but in a funny way. Indeed, he proves a much-needed comic relief in the film and delivers some real laughs. But sometimes his constant jokes get boring.

Besides being a heinous jerk, Kano in the end transforms into a villain in his own right, stabbing his former comrades in the back. In that sense, he’s a pretty easy guy to hate in the end and no joke can redeem him.

8 Cole young

In a somewhat surprising move, the main character of the story is a young man named Cole Young who is an original character created for the film. He serves as an audience surrogate during his introduction to the world of Mortal Kombat.

While it’s possible that an original character may have worked for this movie, it’s a shame that Cole is such a terribly boring protagonist. He has no interesting personality or motivation, his origin is obvious and adds nothing to his character. His only good trait is that he’s heroic.

7 Raiden

While Shang Tsung isn’t lovable for being a villain who just stands apart from the whole movie, Raiden is frustrating because he’s a good guy who just stands aside. He’s a powerful protector of Earth, but he’s pretty inactive about it all.

To his credit, he brings Earth’s fighters to his temple and uses his powers to form a shield around them. But as Shang Tsung freely breaks all the tournament rules, Raiden sits down and tells him, “You can’t do this,” which isn’t much help.

6 Liu kang

Despite being the main character in the 1995 film, Liu Kang is pushed into a supporting role this time around. However, he is still a very heroic and capable fighter who is easy to encourage. In many ways, he serves as the heart of the film, being the only upbeat member of the good guys.

Liu makes a nice couple with his cousin Kung Loa. Both are badass mentors to other fighters, Liu being the most encouraging teacher with an interesting story. The only thing holding him back is that he doesn’t have such an important moment as some of the other heroes.

5 Jax

Jax is another video game fan favorite who makes a nice transition to the big screen. He establishes himself as a true hero from the start of the film when he chooses to take Sub-Zero on his own and does relatively well.

It’s a little disappointing how sidelined he is in the first half of the movie and watching him wrestle with his less-than-awesome new arms wasn’t so exciting. But he bounces back in the second half of the film, revealing himself a hero and delivering a pretty memorable fatality.

4 Kung Lao

Kung Lao’s entry into the movie is sort of hit and miss and almost feels like the movie forgot that it didn’t introduce this character. However, he quickly manages to establish himself as a full member of the team and one of the most heroic characters.

He’s probably the most skillful fighter of any hero on Earth, and he’s even good enough at motivating others to reach their true potential. He gets a sacrificial death that spurs the other heroes and also delivers the film’s best moment with a “flawless victory” with his razor hat.

3 Sub zero

Many of the villains in the movie are forgettable and feel like they’re only there to be killed by the heroes. However, Sub-Zero is the exception as he’s an effective menacing presence in the opening sequence film that establishes his story with Scorpion.

In addition to his very cool powers, Sub-Zero is an incredibly skilled fighter which makes him some of the best action sequences in the movie. While he’s a villain responsible for some pretty terrible things, the movie is more interesting every time it’s on screen.

2 Sonya blade

The character arcs in this movie really aren’t anything special, but Sonya Blade’s is simple and clear enough that she’s a character worth cheering on. Despite her obvious skills, she is sort of an outsider as she was not one of the chosen fighters.

Despite being an ordinary person, Sonya is one of the best female fighters in the movie, the one who learns about the history of the Mortal Kombat tournament, and someone who is constantly willing to put her life on the line. feel like she should have been the protagonist.

1 Scorpio

Scorpio is certainly one of the most beloved characters in games and he gets his due in this movie, even though his screen time is tragically limited. The opening streak establishes his past as Hanzo, and the death of his family gives him the strongest character motivation in the film.

It’s disappointing that he’s missing for most of the film that follows, but when he shows up in the final fight as a true Scorpion, it’s a lot of fun. Hopefully all future films can present it more strongly.

