Entertainment
Today’s list of famous birthdays for April 24, 2021 includes celebrities Barbra Streisand, Cedric the Entertainer
Top celebrity birthdays April 24, 2020
Birthday wishes go out to Barbra Streisand, Cedric the Entertainer and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on April 24, and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Actress Shirley MacLaine turns 87
Fun fact: the first feature film was The Trouble with Harry in 1955
Singer Barbra Streisand turns 79
Fun fact: received at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award
Actor Cedric the Entertainer turns 57
Fun fact: Awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018
Actor Djimon Hounsou turns 57
Fun fact: TChalla voiced her voice in an animated Black Panther miniseries
Singer Kelly Clarkson turns 39
Fun fact: once played for former Pope Benedict
More celebrities with birthdays today
Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 78 years old. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 76 years old. Singer Ann Peebles is 74 years old. Actor Eric Bogosian is 68 years old. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 67 years old. Actor Michael OKeefe (Roseanne) is 66 years old. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64 years old. Actor Glenn Morshower (24) is 62. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 58 years old. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 54 years old. Drummer Aaron Comess Actor Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) is 53 years old. Actor Melinda Clarke (The OC) is 52 years old. Actor Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) is 52 years old. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and Alter Bridge is 48 years old. Actor Derek Luke (Madea goes to jail, Friday Night Lights) is 47 years old. Actor Thad Luckinbill (12 Strong, The Young and the Restless) is 46 years old. Actor Eric Balfour (24) is 44 years old. Actor Rebecca Mader (No Ordinary Family, Lost) is 44 years old. Actor Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar, The Parent Hood) is 41 years old. Actor Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill) is 41 years old. Actor Sasha Barrese (T he Hangover) is 40 years old. All-American Rejects singer-bassist Tyson Ritter is 37 years old. Country singer Carly Pearce is 31 years old. Actor Joe Keery (Stranger Things) is 29. Actor Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) is 29 years old. Actor Jordan Fisher (Liv and Maddie, Rent: Live) is 27.
Other popular or historic birthdays on April 24
Robert Bailey Thomas, founder of Farmers Almanac
John Russell Pope, architect of the Jefferson Memorial
Sue Grafton, author
Omar Vizquel, former MLB All Star (54)
with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com
Fun facts about celebrities
Gal gadot
Sophie turner
Jason momoa
Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda Seyfried
Kat dennings
Robert Downey Jr.
Alyson hannigan
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsay Lohan
Natalie Portman
George clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma watson
Alec baldwin
Jenna fischer
Kate mara
Jennifer aniston
Alan alda
Betty white
Dave matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney spears
Bill nye
Scarlett johansson
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Julia robert
Fun facts about movies and TV and more
In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018
15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell
10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office
15 fun facts about The Office
The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne?
30 celebrities invited to The Office
88 Canadian-born celebrities
Oscar host since 1989
25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends
25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones
25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World
The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame
20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary
15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday
20 fun facts about actually love
Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons
Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018
Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday
Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts
20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary
Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now
Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? Follow me on Facebook for the latest news by clicking the Like button below.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]