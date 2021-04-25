Today’s list of famous birthdays for April 24, 2021 includes celebrities Barbra Streisand, Cedric the Entertainer





Top celebrity birthdays April 24, 2020 Birthday wishes go out to Barbra Streisand, Cedric the Entertainer and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on April 24, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Shirley MacLaine, left, accepts the Career Achievement Award from Kathy Bates at the 18th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Phil McCarten / Invision / AP)Phil McCarten / Invision / AP Actress Shirley MacLaine turns 87 Fun fact: the first feature film was The Trouble with Harry in 1955 FILE – In this October 11, 2012 file photo, singer Barbra Streisand performs at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City. During a Friday March 16, 2018 tribute to her decades of television musical specials and other programming, Streisand said she had never experienced sexual harassment but felt abused by media. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)AP Singer Barbra Streisand turns 79 Fun fact: received at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award Cedric the Entertainer arrives at a screening of “Hard Kill” at the Hollywood Palladium on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Cedric the Entertainer turns 57 Fun fact: Awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 Djimon Hounsou arrives at the premiere for “Aquaman” at the TCL Chinese Theater on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Djimon Hounsou turns 57 Fun fact: TChalla voiced her voice in an animated Black Panther miniseries FILE – Host Kelly Clarkson performs at the Billboard Music Awards on October 14, 2020 in Los Angeles. Clarkson turns 39 on April 24. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, file)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer Kelly Clarkson turns 39 Fun fact: once played for former Pope Benedict More celebrities with birthdays today Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 78 years old. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 76 years old. Singer Ann Peebles is 74 years old. Actor Eric Bogosian is 68 years old. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 67 years old. Actor Michael OKeefe (Roseanne) is 66 years old. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 64 years old. Actor Glenn Morshower (24) is 62. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 58 years old. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 54 years old. Drummer Aaron Comess Actor Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) is 53 years old. Actor Melinda Clarke (The OC) is 52 years old. Actor Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) is 52 years old. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and Alter Bridge is 48 years old. Actor Derek Luke (Madea goes to jail, Friday Night Lights) is 47 years old. Actor Thad Luckinbill (12 Strong, The Young and the Restless) is 46 years old. Actor Eric Balfour (24) is 44 years old. Actor Rebecca Mader (No Ordinary Family, Lost) is 44 years old. Actor Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar, The Parent Hood) is 41 years old. Actor Austin Nichols (One Tree Hill) is 41 years old. Actor Sasha Barrese (T he Hangover) is 40 years old. All-American Rejects singer-bassist Tyson Ritter is 37 years old. Country singer Carly Pearce is 31 years old. Actor Joe Keery (Stranger Things) is 29. Actor Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) is 29 years old. Actor Jordan Fisher (Liv and Maddie, Rent: Live) is 27. Other popular or historic birthdays on April 24 Robert Bailey Thomas, founder of Farmers Almanac John Russell Pope, architect of the Jefferson Memorial Sue Grafton, author Omar Vizquel, former MLB All Star (54) with The Associated Press andHistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert A look at lists of fun facts about previous movies and TV (Associated Press) Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 