Hollywood Rewind | Donnie Brasco: Al Pacino and Johnny Depp’s chemistry is the highlight of this mafia drama





The famous and versatile Al Pacino is a year older today, so what better day to revisit one of his all-time great movies, Donnie Brasco? Mike Newell's 1997 film also starred Johnny Depp. In fact, Depp stars as an FBI agent who gets undercover after taking the name Brasco to target the New York Mafia. There he grazes the shoulders with the slightly cranky Lefty, rough around the edges and yet hot. Soon Lefty and Donnie develop a deep friendship, which threatens to come across Donnie's duty as an agent. The film, also starring Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby and Anne Heche, is a worthy addition to the mafia drama genre. These are of course neither Godfather nor Scarface, films in which Al has been seen in a similar role. Still, Donnie Brasco's charm lies in reinventing Pacino as a figure of the gift, especially a more flamboyant and charismatic crime leader. Pacino's Lefty is a street wise man, but he lacks that emotional connection that a true friendship brings in someone's life. His life may be exciting or dangerous for the stranger, but he treats crime like another job. There aren't any frills attached to his lifestyle when it comes to Lefty, but he does come across as a colorful character than most, largely due to his body language. Said to be inspired by a true story, Donnie Brasco's premise is pretty predictable. What elevates him are the performances, especially Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. It's a delight for moviegoers to watch the two create magic onscreen, as Johnny was starting to reach his prime by then, and Al, already a legend, was looking for something exciting. Their camaraderie, chemistry, and bond felt real, perhaps due to the comfort the actors get when talking to each other in interviews. Al and Johnny both admitted to admiring each other. In fact, according to IMDb movie anecdotes, it was Al Pacino who was supposed to play the first Brasco in the movie. But once Pacino decided to don the character of Lefty, the actor recommended Johnny Depp for the role. This turned out to be a strength of the film because, as the great Roger Ebert pointed out in the film review, Donnie Brasco is essentially a film about the friendship between two men, two tough men who find an improbable anchorage in the film. 'one into the other. Here's another interesting anecdote about Donnie Brasco. Joseph Pistone, the real Donnie Brasco, was so good at his job that towards the end the crowd he was infiltrating was actually thinking about inducting him as a full time member of their gang! Pistone even appears briefly in the film. Donnie Brasco was critically and commercially successful, with the film winning an Oscar in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. You can watch Donnie Brasco on YouTube.

