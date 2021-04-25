Universal Studios Hollywood continues to open





Universal Studios Hollywood reopened its theme park on April 15 for its Pass member preview day. It officially reopened to guests the next day. However, even though the theme park was open, not all of the rides were operational. Today, Universal continues to slowly reopen with another attraction opening its doors to visitors. The Simpsons Ride opened and started what is called the “technical rehearsal”. The video for the now-open attraction was shot by Instagram user Joey Ponce (@thedisneywizard) and shared by the Five Fires YouTube channel Instagram account (@thecalibae): The Simpsons has finally reopened and it’s declared as a technical rehearsal !!!! This is great news !!!@unistudiosgets closer and closer to 100% racing in terms of attractions! Video and update of@thedisneywizard The Simpsons Ride replaced theBack to the future tower that was in the building and the whole area surrounding the race became The simpsons Springfield hometown. In this area of ​​Universal Studios Hollywood, customers can also find Cletus’s Chicken Shack, Moe’s Tavern, and even eat their own Krusty Burger. They can also drink Homer’s favorite beer, Duff Beer. The Simpsons Ride is described by Universal Studios Hollywood: Take a seat with The Simpsons on a roller coaster ride in virtual reality. As the journey begins, someone sabotages Krustyland, Krusty the Clown’s budget theme park, and you’ll blast yourself in the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in a nonstop race. adventure. Do not worry. We will try to bring you back in one piece. As previously reported, The Simpsons Ride was one of the few rides and attractions that remained closed when Universal Studios Hollywood reopened. The other attractions that remain closed in the park at this time are: Despicable Me:Minion Mayhem

DreamWorks Theater withKung Fu Panda

DinoPlay (located in thejurassic parkarea)

Special effects show

Water world Universal Hollywood has not announced the opening of these attractions. However, with the speed at which they have decided to open The Simpsons Ride, these other attractions may open sooner than we think. While the above theme park rides and attractions may be closed at this time, there are still a number of other rides for guests, including Universal Hollywood’s latest attraction, The Secret Life of Pets: Without a leash. Guests can also get up close and personal with the dinosaurs on the newly redesigned, Jurassic World:The path. What is your favorite attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know in the comments! CLICK HERE to start booking your Universal Studios vacation today!







